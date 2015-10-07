Both ceilings and partitions are two household words that are seemingly basic and ordinary. But they don't have to be! Gone are the days where a ceiling just had to be solid white like the walls, or a partition being just a regular slab of wood that wasn't given much thought. Ceilings and partitions can be spectacular and really give much character to a home and room. Be unique and adventurous by implementing a ceiling or partition that will leave guests floored. These ceilings and partitions that wow will be an extraordinary addition to any home.
For an amazing, eye catching and unforgettable kitchen try creating a ceiling that wows. This gorgeous kitchen is made more unique by the really cool ceiling. The ceiling is made of dark wood with several dark wood beams on top of that evenly placed throughout. The dark colours of the ceiling stand out even more against the bright white walls and finishes of the kitchen. There is also great texture, with the fine dark wood and smooth white kitchen walls. Dine in style with this amazing kitchen ceiling.
Now this is an amazing partition! The partition is a huge bookcase that looks like the shell of a snail. It's layers of spirals are joined together by pieces of wood that has a small shelf to display books. Books aren't really necessary though as alone this partition is amazing enough to just be empty! The curved parts are made from metal which definetly gives it a modern look. There is space between each shelf, so one can see from one side of the room to the next. This partition is quite large yet still has the room feeling open. For an unforgettable look perfect for a home from the future try this eclectic partition that wows.
Floor to ceiling shelves are a great idea for a partition that wows, like the designer did here. This shelving unit is shaped like an L as it takes up the length of one wall area and continues a bit on the adjacent. The shelves have no backing, so it is easy to see to the next area of the room and doesn't make the areas feel too small or closed off. The shelves have a very modern feel with their sleek lines and starch white colour. Finally at the ceiling there are fluorescent lights that border the unit, adding more modern flair to this partition that wows.
A sliding door partition may seem more traditional but there is nothing boring about these doors. The two doors feature a foggy glass that each is decorated and enhanced by several lines of wording. This surely is unique and brings out the personality of e homeowner. The partition is bordered in silver, to look modern and go with the rest of the colours of the room. This is the perfect partition for a wordsmith, or anyone who is looking for more than the ordinary.
This partition is all about the details. The dark wood gives it a sense of mystery. It is placed alongside the bed and extends a bit beyond the length. The intricate pattern is what really makes this special. There is a very detailed design cut out from the wood. The pattern is small enough that the room feels enclosed and cosy, but still allows a bit of a visual to the other side of the room. This is a perfect partition for a bedroom, one that surely wows.
This welcoming bedroom has a nice, unexpected surprise in its ceiling that wows. The slanted part of the ceiling has natural wood, that literally looks like tree bark, casted into the ceiling. This is then painted white to give it a very refreshing look. Only the slanted part of the ceiling has this unique design, which instantly draws attention to this area. This is a great rustic, natural look for a bedroom by just adding a few extra touches to make a ceiling that wows.
This Asian inspired outdoor seating area has a ceiling that wows for sure. The ceiling is made of dark wood and has a pattern of small, open rectangles. This allows for the area to feel private and closed while also allowing for great natural light to come in. This wood ceiling has a very zen like feel, making this outdoor room feel like it is part of a spa in a far away land. This ceiling that wows is great for ambience and it's relaxing nature.
This ceiling that wows mixes a light wood planked ceiling with a touch of dark, creating a room full of rich texture and style. The ceiling is made of a natural wood with several planks that makes the room feel very cosy and inviting. There then is one darker coloured plank, with small silver metal details. This picks up on the dark colours of the bedroom furniture. Finally the fluorescent lights on the ceiling help to draw ones attention upward and illuminate the entire space. This is a win for a cosy ceiling that wows.
Dreaming of something ultra unique and eye catching for a bedroom ceiling? Well this design seems to nail it. This ceiling that wows is literally a bed ceiling-the gorgeous tufted bed continues on to the ceiling! This is surely one of a kind. The bed is grand and looks oh so comfy, so why not continue this look? It even takes the shape of the slanted ceiling as it makes its way to the top, covering the bed and creating a comfortable oasis. This is truly a unique and unforgettable ceiling that wows!
This is a partition that wows not because of its grand size but just the opposite. It only comes to about hip height but that's all that's needed for an amazing partition. The top and sides are made from wood and become perfect to rest s drink or even decorative items on. Then there is a lovely, intricate design made from iron that really stands out. While the design is very detailed, it still allows to see through to the other side, making this partition open and airy.
