Cool bathroom ceilings

Bring two worlds together, that of s modern and rustic style with this cool bathroom ceiling. The ceiling contains wood beams that are natural and unfinished. They extend throughout the bathroom, creating nooks and crannies and even serving as a sort of partition that separates the tub from the sink area. While these beams are rustic and seem like they belong in a log cabin somewhere, the finishes of the bathroom are quite modern. The sleek tub and chic vanity seem like they are opposites for this ceiling, yet together they create a one of a kind look that surely wows.

For more bathroom inspiration, have a look at: Luxurious loft bathrooms