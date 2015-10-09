Since the bathroom is such an important and necessary part of any home, why not take the time to make it really stand out and be an expression of personality and style! After all, a lot of time is spent in the bathroom so put in the effort to make it spectacular with a cool bathroom ceiling. There's no need for an ordinary white ceiling when there can be colours, pattern, wood panels and more. Take a look at these ten cool bathroom ceilings for inspiration in creating an unforgettable bathroom experience and setting.
Stairs are cool, right? So how about implementing stairs on a ceiling, as seen here. This is truly a unique and one of a kind look. The stairs emerge from behind the toilet and literally travel to the ceiling. They are made from a light wood, so although grand in size they don't feel overwhelming. Instead they work great with the neutral colours of the rest of the bathroom. This cool bathroom ceiling is unexpected but has made a huge design impact.
For a cool bathroom ceiling why not make the entire ceiling a window? The designer here decided that was a great idea and it is! The slanted part of the ceiling in this small bathroom, is a wide window with a thick light wood border. This window allows for so much natural light to come in, and makes this small bathroom seem a lot bigger, and more open than it is. Working with a small space can be tough, but a great trick is to add windows to give it a larger feel. This slanted, cool bathroom ceiling does just that.
This ultra modern, and minimalist bathroom is already pretty awesome with a huge and lovely textured wall. But the cool bathroom ceiling is what takes the design to the next level. The ceiling has metal beams that are spaced equally throughout the length of the bathroom ceiling. This is a great, modern alternative to using wooden beams. The metal goes great with the other modern features of the bathroom, while adding more design to the room itself. For those wanting modern minimalist style, this cool bathroom ceiling is it.
Bring a spa retreat home with this cool bathroom ceiling. The ceiling is made from a gorgeous stained dark wood panels that continues on to the walls, flowing seamlessly from one to the other. It is this flow, along with the gorgeous deep brown shade that gives this bathroom a very zen feel, and makes the bathroom feel like it is a bathroom at a far away spa retreat. Add dark bathroom furniture to continue the look even more. How amazing would it be to feel this way everyday? With this cool bathroom ceiling, it's possible!
Looking for chic, modern design? It's right over here! This cool bathroom ceiling plays with lighting and carvings to create s very futuristic look. The carvings in the ceiling create several circular shapes, giving the ceiling many levels and texture. Finally the outside ring is fitted with fluorescent lights, which brings attention to the ceiling and gives the overall bathroom, a modern feel. For high end, modern design, this cool bathroom ceiling is a win.
Bring the outdoors in by putting a tree trunk on a bathroom ceiling. Seriously. This cool bathroom ceiling is made so because there is a single tree trunk placed on the ceiling right over the bath tub. The tree trunk is long and slender, a perfect size log and looks extremely natural. This ceiling helps give the bathroom, an eclectic look, as it really stands out with a bright yellow tub and patterned tiles. The cool bathroom, ceiling helps take it to the next level, creating a one of a kind bathroom design.
This cool bathroom ceiling is no ordinary flat ceiling. The ceiling has a slant to it, as well as carvings by the window which give it a geometric look. There then are wooden panels in some of the creases of the ceiling. These panels have a light grey colour, which with the white feels very modern and soothing at the same time. The colours of the ceiling are picked up throughout the bathroom, as seen with the curtains, bathtub and floor border. Overall this bathroom looks interesting and special.
Using beams to create an interesting look has definetly become popular in recent years. It is a great way to implement unique style and bring a bit of an outdoor feel inside, as seen here. This cool bathroom ceiling is made of medium coloured wooden beams. The beams give the bathroom a cosy and enclosed feel. They add great texture to the room, as there is also brick and solid white walls in this bathroom. For guaranteed unique style, this cool bathroom ceiling will do the trick.
Now this is a cool effect! This bathroom looks like it is split in half with its use of colour and materials. One half of the bathroom is a beautiful wood and the other a serene turquoise colour. The neat part is these colours and styles continue up to the ceiling, where half of the ceiling is the natural wood and the other half is made of the cool turquoise tiles. Continuing this design to the ceiling is what really makes the bathroom feel like two different unique rooms. This is a great idea, and definetly a very cool bathroom ceiling.
Bring two worlds together, that of s modern and rustic style with this cool bathroom ceiling. The ceiling contains wood beams that are natural and unfinished. They extend throughout the bathroom, creating nooks and crannies and even serving as a sort of partition that separates the tub from the sink area. While these beams are rustic and seem like they belong in a log cabin somewhere, the finishes of the bathroom are quite modern. The sleek tub and chic vanity seem like they are opposites for this ceiling, yet together they create a one of a kind look that surely wows.
