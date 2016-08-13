​12 fast and easy home improvements for your weekend

The weekend is upon us – but instead of lounging in front of the TV (again), why don’t we do something spectacular, such as spruce up the home to make it look as if a horde of interior designers had their stylish ways with it?
But before you go all grumpy, the changes and fixer-uppers we have in mind are quite easy and quick (and budget-conscious), so they won’t put too much of a dent in your weekend.
Plus, isn’t a house that looks brand new by Monday worth a little DIYing?
Let’s get started!
Isn’t it time those sad-looking walls got some colour – literally? Or vice versa: turning those vibrant walls into something more neutral and innocent-looking.
Whatever floats your colour boat, a bucket of paint and a reliable brush can be your ticket to a room that looks brand new. That’s the magical power of paint: it changes your space in a matter of minutes!
We’re here to help, which is why we’re sharing: The Secrets Of Painting A Wall Evenly.
Adding fresh flowers and plants to each room in your house is definitely the easiest way to bring in colour, brightness, and pleasing scent. A snipping of a flower (or purchasing of a bouquet at the local florist), and the placing of a vase (and perhaps a side table): et voilà!
A home makeover can be as simple as picking up loose-lying objects and storing them out of sight – or tossing them out completely.
That TV remote, the mail, the coffee mug in the living room, those take-out menus on the fridge… they all take up space that can become an eyesore. Rather place them in drawers, cabinets, and other clever inventions that help with storage, and see how quickly your rooms become open and more visually spacious.
If installing a tiled backsplash in the kitchen seems a little out of your DIY league, then printing and sticking one up might be the answer.
Fortunately, PIXERS is here to help with that – or rather, the printing part. All you need to do is select one of their jaw-dropping stock images (or upload your own) and specify those dimensions. Then it’s a simple matter of sticking that new artwork onto your kitchen backsplash to zhoosh up your culinary space in a jiffy.
And yes – you can easily peel it off again if another artwork grabs your fancy.
Entryways are generally small, which means not all of us have the means of placing a gigantic closet right beside the front door.
Know what else will help with storage? Wall shelves, a tiny credenza with drawers, a few wall hooks, or even something as simple as a bench and a basket to allow you (and your family/guests) to place their dirty boots, hang their coats, and help you keep that entryway clean and welcoming.
Add some stylish illumination to a work- or eating area in the kitchen. Replacing an existing lighting fixture is quite easy: just turn off the power at the breaker box and connect the wires.
However, if you feel that you may need a professional hand, feel free to contact one of our many many expert electricians here on homify.
Are you fortunate enough to have a lawn or little patio? Then creating an outdoor seating area is as easy as placing a little bistro set or a colourful mixture of chairs or poufs. A quaint and charming backyard escape in minutes!
Tea on the patio? How about an al fresco lunch? Don’t mind if we do!
Thanks to ingenious professionals who cater for us out-of-the-box thinkers and doers, DIYing is becoming a piece of cake. Take PIXERS , for example: they have taken our love for beautiful spaces and turned it into an easy (and fun) project that can be completed quickly and effortlessly.
Whether it’s the hallway, living room, or bedroom, and regardless if it’s a wall, desk, closet door, or any other flat surface that needs a bit of “oomph”, PIXERS will help us to style it up most fantastically with stickers, wall murals, canvasses, posters, or a range of other equally elegant options.
Concealing wall blemishes is definitely a weekend-worthy project. With a putty knife and surfacing compound/crack paste, you’re on your way to a flawless-looking wall in a matter of minutes.
For larger holes, the compound may need to dry overnight, so best put aside that can of paint (or hold off on those PIXERS wall decals) until the wall is ready for its makeover.
Nothing says “welcome” like some cheerful colours at a front entrance. Thus, start placing a few potted plants at your front door. And for maximum impact, choose one colour and vary the heights of the plants.
homify hint: If that doorway is rivalling the Amazon jungle, get out the shears. Replace overgrown shrubbery with flowering foundation plants, mixing heights and colours for dramatic effect.
A new underfoot surface is another way in which you can spruce up your home quickly and smoothly. If your carpet is showing serious signs of wear and tear, cover it with inexpensive (yet still stylish) and strategically placed area rugs while you’re saving up for that brand new carpet or hardwood floor you’ve been fantasising about.
Stripping and staining cabinets will give your space a fabulous facelift, and it can be completed in less than a weekend. Sealing cabinets with polyurethane will also increase durability.
First of all, remove the cabinet doors and hardware. Wipe cabinet fronts and doors with mineral spirits to remove the dirt, dust, and grease.
Apply a gel-type stripper per the manufacturer's instructions, and then remove the stripper with a plastic putty knife. Then sand the wood with some sandpaper.
Next up, use a disposable sponge brush and apply stain in the direction of the cabinets' wood grain. Allow the stain to dry thoroughly, and seal with polyurethane.