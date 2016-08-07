Your browser is out-of-date.

A Guildford Home Reclaimed!

press profile homify
Residential Development in Guildford, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
Having been turned into an office building more than 30 years ago, today’s project was in need of some modernising and home comforts when it was converted back to residential spaces.

Not just one family home, but two separate flats, each living space was given the neutral styling and bespoke kitchen treatment, while the exterior of the building was made a little more homely and welcoming. A super property, we think you’ll like the back to basics look!

Looks like home

Exterior Makeover for Victorian building converted to Flats ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Exterior Makeover for Victorian building converted to Flats

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

You could pass this house in the street and assume it's a family home, or that it was residential at the very least.

Nothing about this screams of an office redevelopment or a conversion, which we think is key. That’s definitely thanks in part to the new windows!

You’d never know!

A Two Storey Rear Extension ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

A Two Storey Rear Extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

It’s almost a little strange how you'd honestly never know this building had ever been used solely as an office space.

There are no unfriendly touches, zero stark professional additions and it doesn’t have the look of a building that people dread coming to at all. In fact, it looks pretty and welcoming.

Splash of something bright

Contemporary kitchen for residential developments ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Contemporary kitchen for residential developments

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Here we are in the ground floor flat conversion and this kitchen is beautiful. With no trace of what might have long been a sad coffee room, this space is simply lovely and even offers direct access to the rear garden.

The mix of neutral and red cabinets inject a little fun and also help to amplify how well the wall space has been used. Professional kitchen planners were clearly called in!

Keeping it simple

Bathrooms for a Guildford Residential Development ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Bathrooms for a Guildford Residential Development

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Unless a property has a buyer ready and waiting, it pays for redevelopers to stick to simple additions, in easy-to-work-with colours. This bathroom is a perfect example of just that.

Lacking nothing, this pared back, chic space simply works and offers great scope for redecorating at a later date.

Neutral palette

Living Space at Guildford Residential Development ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Living Space at Guildford Residential Development

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

We did say that these flat conversions were decorated with light, easy-to-work-with tones and, as you can see, we weren’t joking. However, far from seeing this as a boring room, we think it shows just how large and ready to move into the property is.

The amount of light flooding in and the proportions of the available room are impressive. Thank goodness this property was saved!

For more home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Home's Triumphant Ground Floor Conversion.

Could you tell this used to be an office building?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

