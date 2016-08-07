24 ravishing ways your home can be pretty in pink

Pink makes the boys wink, but do you know what else it does? It makes everyone’s homes and gardens come alive and look great! From bedrooms to home offices and everything in between, pink is the colour of choice right now, so we collated some of our favourite uses of this pretty hue.

Are you a fuchsia fan? Or a pastel savant? Will you paint whole walls or just go for statement furniture, such as eye-catching chairs? Take a look at our top picks and see if you become flushed with inspiration!