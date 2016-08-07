Your browser is out-of-date.

24 ravishing ways your home can be pretty in pink

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Pink makes the boys wink, but do you know what else it does? It makes everyone’s homes and gardens come alive and look great! From bedrooms to home offices and everything in between, pink is the colour of choice right now, so we collated some of our favourite uses of this pretty hue.

Are you a fuchsia fan? Or a pastel savant? Will you paint whole walls or just go for statement furniture, such as eye-catching chairs? Take a look at our top picks and see if you become flushed with inspiration!

1. It doesn’t have to be an interior colour

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

2. Pink and patterns? Yes, please!

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Subtle touches add a lot of personality

Monte da Ervilha | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern nursery/kids room Pink
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

4. What a perfect teen room

Kids Room for Girl homify Classic style nursery/kids room Pink
homify

Kids Room for Girl

homify
homify
homify

5. Pastels and Scandinavian styling are a great match

pokój dziecięcy, JUSSS JUSSS Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Pink
JUSSS

JUSSS
JUSSS
JUSSS

6. If you love pink, why not render your home in it?

Casarão GV784, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Classic airports Pink Offices & stores
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

7. A few pretty textiles really look the part here

Paulinia | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern nursery/kids room Pink
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

8. Mix and match the tones for a varied palette

homify Eclectic style nursery/kids room Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Pink velvet. Need we say more?

Квартира в Туле, Ин-дизайн Ин-дизайн Classic style kitchen Pink
Ин-дизайн

Ин-дизайн
Ин-дизайн
Ин-дизайн

10. Brighten up a bathroom with this unusual colour choice

Monte da Ervilha | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern bathroom Pink
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

11. Your garden can get in on the fun too!

Regent's Park Terrace Aralia Classic style garden Stone Pink
Aralia

Regent's Park Terrace

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

12. Pink doesn’t have to mean girly

Casa Suárez, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern nursery/kids room Pink
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

13. What a contrast!

松原の黒い家, eu建築設計 eu建築設計 Modern houses
eu建築設計

eu建築設計
eu建築設計
eu建築設計

14. The UK certainly knows how to do pretty townhouses

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

15. Grey shelves with pink doors. What a combo!

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Exotic blooms often come in the best shades of pink

Pink Double Orchid Plant Appleyard London GardenPlants & flowers
Appleyard London

Pink Double Orchid Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

17. Denote a little luxury with pink

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

18. It’s a colour that transforms perfunctory rooms

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

19. This is the most amazing hallway ever!

Lancashire Residence, Kettle Design Kettle Design Modern houses
Kettle Design

Lancashire Residence

Kettle Design
Kettle Design
Kettle Design

20. So cute for little ones

Alfombras lavables infantiles 100% Algodón, aratextil hogar 26 S.L. aratextil hogar 26 S.L. Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
aratextil hogar 26 S.L.

aratextil hogar 26 S.L.
aratextil hogar 26 S.L.
aratextil hogar 26 S.L.

21. Pink is so pretty, you can let it grow without restrictions

Medium Pyramid A Place In The Garden Ltd. GardenPlants & flowers
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

Medium Pyramid

A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

22. Dig those tropical vibes

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

23. When you want to make a statement, pink is the colour for you!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Pink can be as grown up as your child thinks they are, but still pretty

Pokój dziewczynki ( 3 wersje kolorystyczne), Artenova Design Artenova Design Modern nursery/kids room
Artenova Design

Artenova Design
Artenova Design
Artenova Design

For more colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Eye-Popping Ways To Perfect Pastel Rooms.

A Guildford Home Reclaimed!
Are you converted to pink now?

