This run-down Surrey home got a £200k makeover

A sorry sight indeed, this now beautiful 1900s family home had been left in the hands of poor decision makers. A cramped and dark ground-floor was 'supported' by numerous single-storey extensions to the rear, leaving the whole house feeling unconnected and as though it simply didn't work.

Calling in the architects for help was a great move, leading not only to a beautifully restored façade, but also a super contemporary double-wing extension that changed this house forever.

Let's take a look!