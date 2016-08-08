Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This run-down Surrey home got a £200k makeover

press profile homify press profile homify
Extension & Reconfiguration in Hindhead, Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
Loading admin actions …

A sorry sight indeed, this now beautiful 1900s family home had been left in the hands of poor decision makers. A cramped and dark ground-floor was 'supported' by numerous single-storey extensions to the rear, leaving the whole house feeling unconnected and as though it simply didn't work.

Calling in the architects for help was a great move, leading not only to a beautifully restored façade, but also a super contemporary double-wing extension that changed this house forever.

Let's take a look!

Before: Like something out of a horror film

Existing 1900s Family Home in Hindhead, Surrey ArchitectureLIVE 1900s house
ArchitectureLIVE

Existing 1900s Family Home in Hindhead, Surrey

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

You can't deny that this house has an abundance of great things going for it, but it does manage to look like the home of an unhappy dignitary that took up murder as a hobby!

There is a lot of potential for greatness here, but it seems to have fallen by the wayside. With a dire need for more internal space, couldn't these large grounds be put to good use?

After: Sunny delight!

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE 1900s house,extension,courtyard extension,single storey
ArchitectureLIVE

Front view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

It's great to see what some new windows, building team craftsmanship and a lick of paint can do, but wait… that's not all that has happened here.

On paper the new extension shouldn't work with the rest of the house, style-wise. However, in reality it helps to bring it bang up-to-date, while retaining some gorgeous features. As this is only one wing of a large wraparound extension that we can see, just imagine all the space inside!

After: Another view

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses White extension,courtyard extension,white render,green window frames,decking,zinc roof,butterfly roof,single storey
ArchitectureLIVE

Front view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

An alternate front view of the new single-storey extension.

Before: Sad looking rear extension

Existing Rear Extensions ArchitectureLIVE 1900s house
ArchitectureLIVE

Existing Rear Extensions

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

In the past, this property had been extended to the rear with single-storey linear rooms, which reduced the usage and size of the only southerly facing garden.  

To the side of the property, there was a storey precast concrete garage and shed.

After: That's better!

Rear view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses White extension,courtyard extension,single storey,green window frame,bifold doors,white render,zinc roof,butterfly roof,full height windows,patio
ArchitectureLIVE

Rear view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

The rear view of the new single-storey extension.

After: Garden reclaimed

Open Plan Kitchen and Dining Room ArchitectureLIVE Modern kitchen White high ceilings,open-plan,kitchen/dining,kitchen island,integrated appliance,oprange splashback,metro tiles,blue kitchen units,tall windows
ArchitectureLIVE

Open Plan Kitchen and Dining Room

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Having lost a great deal of the garden due to unimpressive but numerous previous extensions, it must be amazing to claw it all back and enjoy such a bright and sunny view, all from the new kitchen.

This one wing is well thought out, with all food-related and sociable elements in one spot. More than that, the design has also been kept interesting. No boxy add-ons here, thank you very much.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: When you least expect it

Open Plan Kitchen with Feature Orange Metro Tiles ArchitectureLIVE Modern kitchen Blue orange splashback,metro tiles,high ceilings,kitchen/dining,open-plan,tall windows,kitchen island,blue kitchen units,gas hob,integrated appliance
ArchitectureLIVE

Open Plan Kitchen with Feature Orange Metro Tiles

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

You can tell from the modern style of the new build that the owners aren't afraid to take some risks. While many people would have opted for a dazzling white, contemporary kitchen set up, we can't help but fall head over heels for this orange and navy.

What a step away from the norm! With a slimline white countertop, the whole room feels geared towards fun, enjoyment and a real joie de vivre!

After: Gorgeous details

Open-plan Dining room with Tri-fold Doors ArchitectureLIVE Modern dining room dining room,dining table,kitchen/dining,open plan,pendant lights,tall ceilings,tall windows,tri-fold doors
ArchitectureLIVE

Open-plan Dining room with Tri-fold Doors

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Sometimes we look at extension designs and wonder if they aren't very engaging for architects, as so many fall flat for silly reasons. Boring windows, a boxy design that doesn't work with the house or even bad decorating upon completion. Fortunately, none of that applies here.

The long slices of glazing in the walls keep everything luxe and contemporary, while the décor is simply delightful. Finishing these superb extra wings with galvanised roofs makes the new additions stand out, but only because they dared to be different! 

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 house improving extensions (you can actually afford).

15 borderline genius home cleaning hacks you need
What kitchen colour would you be crazy for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks