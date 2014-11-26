Benefits of minimalism

The benefits of living a more minimalist life have been well documented, and although it may not seem so obvious at first, it can have a huge impact on your health and happiness. In a world with an ever increasing desire to consume, spend, and own more material things, some people are looking to go against the grain, and do away with all the unnecessary things in their lives, to positive effect. There are many ways to go about this in your home, from little changes such as choosing a muted colour scheme, to a more drastic approach, like getting rid of all your needless material possessions.
Not sold on a minimalist approach? Lets take a look at a few of the benefits…
Not only does a minimal home look sleek and smart, it has a long list of benefits. One of the main benefits of a minimal home is less stress. By doing away with things we do not need, we are de-cluttering our lives to be less stressed, and more happy. By working to live, rather than living to work, we will put value in things other than the items that fill our homes, bettering you as a person.
By living a minimal lifestyle, we are priming our families to consume less in the future, only buying what we need. The media and adverts are forever telling us we need to buy more, and that owning items will make us happy. Buying is a false sense of happiness, and with messages forever being forced upon us, it is hard to not fall into this trap.
Colour certainly affects our moods, be it good or bad. To feel at ease and at peace in your home, choose a colour scheme that is neutral, calming the mind and reducing stress. White, minimal spaces open up a room, ensuring those who occupy it do not feel sad or gloomy. Here we only see a light shade of blue, present in the floor rug. A soft blue such as this reminds us of the sky, and can make us smile when we enter the room.
By buying less amounts of something, we free up our hard earned money for items of better quality. Why own two of one thing, when you can simply own one of excellent quality? Makes perfect sense, doesn't it?
Not only does consuming less
save money and make us happier, a society that consumes less produces
less, helping to reduce environmental impact. By not falling into the trap of over consuming, know that you are setting a good example for your kids to be conscious of the environment, and to live by the saying
if it's broken, fix it.
By decorating your home with as few objects as possible, you will leaving nowhere for dust to gather and collect, ensuring a healthier space. It also means your home is much easier to clean, with nothing getting in the way. As evidenced here, functional elements of the bathroom can be decorative too, with the stylish soap dispensers serving two purposes.
All these things aside, a minimal home simply looks great. As with the old saying, less is more. The visual impact of a minimal space comes from the lack of decorations, rather than their overuse. The simplicity and beauty of this white staircase finds its appeal in its minimalism, and would only be spoilt if extra elements were added.
Hopefully we have given you some food for thought, to help you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, to help you on your road to happiness.