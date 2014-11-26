Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Benefits of minimalism

James Rippon James Rippon
appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The benefits of living a more minimalist life have been well documented, and although it may not seem so obvious at first, it can have a huge impact on your health and happiness. In a world with an ever increasing desire to consume, spend, and own more material things, some people are looking to go against the grain, and do away with all the unnecessary things in their lives, to positive effect. There are many ways to go about this in your home, from little changes such as choosing a muted colour scheme, to a more drastic approach, like getting rid of all your needless material possessions.

Not sold on a minimalist approach? Lets take a look at a few of the benefits…

Clutter is stress

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE Minimalist living room
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

Not only does a minimal home look sleek and smart, it has a long list of benefits. One of the main benefits of a minimal home is less stress. By doing away with things we do not need, we are de-cluttering our lives to be less stressed, and more happy. By working to live, rather than living to work, we will put value in things other than the items that fill our homes, bettering you as a person. 

Spend less

appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist kitchen
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa

appartement B

atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa

By living a minimal lifestyle, we are priming our families to consume less in the future, only buying what we need. The media and adverts are forever telling us we need to buy more, and that owning items will make us happy. Buying is a false sense of happiness, and with messages forever being forced upon us, it is hard to not fall into this trap.

Colour makes you moody

Appartement Amsterdam, Bobarchitectuur Bobarchitectuur Minimalist living room
Bobarchitectuur

Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur

Colour certainly affects our moods, be it good or bad. To feel at ease and at peace in your home, choose a colour scheme that is neutral, calming the mind and reducing stress. White, minimal spaces open up a room, ensuring those who occupy it do not feel sad or gloomy. Here we only see a light shade of blue, present in the floor rug. A soft blue such as this reminds us of the sky, and can make us smile when we enter the room. 

Own better quality

appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist kitchen
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa

appartement B

atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa

By buying less amounts of something, we free up our hard earned money for items of better quality. Why own two of one thing, when you can simply own one of excellent quality? Makes perfect sense, doesn't it?

Good for the environment

casa b+m, Filippo Martini Architetto Filippo Martini Architetto Minimalist houses
Filippo Martini Architetto

Filippo Martini Architetto
Filippo Martini Architetto
Filippo Martini Architetto

Not only does consuming less save money and make us happier, a society that consumes less produces less, helping to reduce environmental impact. By not falling into the trap of over consuming, know that you are setting a good example for your kids to be conscious of the environment, and to live by the saying if it's broken, fix it.

Easy to clean

appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist bathroom
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa

appartement B

atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa

By decorating your home with as few objects as possible, you will leaving nowhere for dust to gather and collect, ensuring a healthier space. It also means your home is much easier to clean, with nothing getting in the way. As evidenced here, functional elements of the bathroom can be decorative too, with the stylish soap dispensers serving two purposes.

Less is more

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Quirke McNamara

Ice White House-Luxury home

Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

All these things aside, a minimal home simply looks great. As with the old saying, less is more. The visual impact of a minimal space comes from the lack of decorations, rather than their overuse. The simplicity and beauty of this white staircase finds its appeal in its minimalism, and would only be spoilt if extra elements were added.

Hopefully we have given you some food for thought, to help you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, to help you on your road to happiness.

Restaurant designs
When was the last time you did a big clean out of your home? Maybe it’s almost that time again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks