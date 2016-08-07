Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy DIY Ideas to Expert Home Décor Tips

Like your Facebook newsfeed, Pinterest boards or Twitter timeline, our homify Top 5 aims to put all the things you like most in one place. Why search through our site for inspiration when you can get all the week's best ideas right here?
If you're new, a brief explanation: you, dear readers, click on the articles and we watch what floats to the top. We then skim off the best five and serve them to you here each Sunday morning. Imaginatively, we call it our 'Top 5 Projects Of The Week'. Well, life is already complicated enough so why not make things a little easier, right?
With one eye on events happening in Rio, let's get Olympic! This week we hung the gold medal around the neck of some easy DIY ideas to improve your home; our valiant runner up were eighteen expert home decorating tips; completing the podium were some surprisingly simple Sunday DIY projects; and rounding things off nicely were a stunning family house in Brazil (a nice coincidence) and eleven creative ways to personalise your home.
It's a veritable pentathlon of inspiration! But remember, it's neither a sprint nor a race so, put up your feet and enjoy the ideas!
We've all got a crafty DIY side to us. If only we could think of some fun and easy projects to complete in order to zing up our homes and up the cute factor a little bit.
Well, you don't need to be an expert to be able to complete any of the projects we'll show you today. Whether your sofa needs cheering up with some new cushions or your bathroom floor could use a flash of colour, we have the right project for you.
Let's get crafty!
Sometimes we get the feeling that professional interior decorators don't want to tell you all their top tips for creating a stunning home design, but we've decided to anyway. After all, not everybody can afford to hire a team of decorators, but we all still want to have a wonderful home that we feel proud of.
From working with your space cleverly to choosing the right ready-to-buy textiles, we've got all the advice you need right here, so let's not waste any more time!
Sunday is the day of rest but if you don't want to waste all of it lounging around, why not tackle a couple of super simple and quick garden DIY projects?
We know you're thinking that nothing is ever as easy as you imagine it will be, but these ideas we have for you are child's play, we promise! You won't break the bank or need a professional gardener to come in and do these for you, so take a look and see why you might like to try your hand at this weekend!
Hiding behind this home's clean and straightforward façade is a dazzling interior that has left us in awe at its creativity and beauty.
The two level building features flowing living zones filled with the finest additions and a playful mix of styles. Private rooms are plentiful in terms of their space and their inclusions, with the master bedroom with attached en suite being the highlight for us.
Ah, home – that loving and safe place to rush off to at the end of every work day; where we’re known, loved, and accepted simply for being ourselves.
Home is definitely where the heart is, but it is also where you feel comfortable and relaxed – and what could be more comfortable than being your own unique, special, weird little self?
To help you feel more at ease at home (translation: to make your interests and likes part of your home’s style), we have searched high and low for interesting little touches to make your home as extraordinary and fascinating as you are.
Whether you’re an avid fan of gardening, a lover of all things culinary, a secret artist dying to show his passionate side, a regular old bookworm, or simply like to include quirky touches around the home, these eleven ideas can help translate your personality (whether that’s wild and spicy, loving and charming, or simply cool and elegant) into your interior spaces.
Let’s see which one strikes a chord with you!
