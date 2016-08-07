Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy DIY Ideas to Expert Home Décor Tips

Like your Facebook newsfeed, Pinterest boards or Twitter timeline, our homify Top 5 aims to put all the things you like most in one place. Why search through our site for inspiration when you can get all the week's best ideas right here?

If you're new, a brief explanation: you, dear readers, click on the articles and we watch what floats to the top. We then skim off the best five and serve them to you here each Sunday morning. Imaginatively, we call it our 'Top 5 Projects Of The Week'. Well, life is already complicated enough so why not make things a little easier, right?

With one eye on events happening in Rio, let's get Olympic! This week we hung the gold medal around the neck of some easy DIY ideas to improve your home; our valiant runner up were eighteen expert home decorating tips; completing the podium were some surprisingly simple Sunday DIY projects; and rounding things off nicely were a stunning family house in Brazil (a nice coincidence) and eleven creative ways to personalise your home.

It's a veritable pentathlon of inspiration! But remember, it's neither a sprint nor a race so, put up your feet and enjoy the ideas!