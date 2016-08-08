The Home with Location, Location, Location

The architectural duo Innauer-Matt Architects are known for their elegant and puristic home design, which blend in perfectly with their environments. This particular home has been adapted for a young, eco-conscious family, and this new take on an old property is typical of the architects' work.

The aim was to design a light, open and liveable space using natural materials and, as you will soon see, this beautiful house really hits the nail on the head.

Let's take a look at the finished result…