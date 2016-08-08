The Home with Location, Location, Location

The architectural duo Innauer-Matt Architects are known for their elegant and puristic home design, which blend in perfectly with their environments. This particular home has been adapted for a young, eco-conscious family, and this new take on an old property is typical of the architects' work.
The aim was to design a light, open and liveable space using natural materials and, as you will soon see, this beautiful house really hits the nail on the head.
Let's take a look at the finished result…
The main challenge for the architects was working with the existing floorplan of the property and integrating the sections of the old house into the new design. Today the new look house is nestled into the surrounding landscape and boasts a large carport, as well as plenty of outdoor space.
A tasteful and unobtrusive exterior is enhanced by wooden panelling and a slate roof, and the large windows and skylight inform us that the interior will be bright and fresh.
Beyond the house are rolling green hills that play host to a farming community. These hills rise up suddenly into the snow-capped mountains, which can be seen in the distance.
The adults and children of this household can enjoy some quality time outdoors, either playing on the well maintained lawn or embracing al fresco dining on the deck.
Double patio doors lead from the deck area to the interior of the home, making for easy access and also allowing plenty of natural light into the living area.
The ground floor houses the living room, spacious adjacent kitchen and dining room. The choice of light, natural materials is consistent throughout the design of the house.
The double patio doors are a key feature of this minimalist space, framing the garden and opening up the entire area.
The interior is completely open to allow for easy interaction and a more social living environment. A light pine dominates the kitchen and dining area, with integrated appliances, such as the state-of-the-art oven and stainless steel bench tops, gaining points in practicality.
The shelving unit has been designed so that the living space can be easily viewed between the carpentry, which further contributes to the sense of space. A small step takes you from the kitchen zone to the dining area, partitioning off the two rooms without the need for dividing walls.
The exposed concrete wall is certainly a focal feature in this stripped-back living room. The harsh industrial-inspired feature contrasts with the softness of the natural wood, which has been a running theme throughout the house.
A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf transforms the room into a library, where curious minds can run wild. Simple design and an appreciation of the outdoors defines this space, where we can easily imagine relaxing with a good book.
As you will have noticed, the materials used in the interior run like a thread from room to room, lending the house a special identity. A mixture of wood and concrete makes for a striking example of contemporary interior architecture.
The sleek wooden staircase leads to three bedrooms, one of which has access to a terrace. All bedrooms are spacious and consistent with the design seen in the rest of the home.
