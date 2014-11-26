9 tips for decorating on a budget

Redecorating does not have to be an expensive process. Despite what magazines and catalogues would like you to believe, just as much, if not more impact can be made, when decorating with a bit of creativity and DIY. Not only will you feel accomplished having decorated in style that is all yours, you can also save a lot of money. With a little bit of imagination and time, you can reinvigorate your home, breathing life into a room, all at a fraction of the cost of looks that retailers will have you believe is bang on trend. If you are looking for a little inspiration, lets take a look at 9 great ways to decorate with budget in mind.
Flea markets happen every weekend in parks and squares in most towns and cities around the world. These often untapped hotspots are a gold mine for bargain finds, perfect for revamping your home with character and on a budget. Kick knacks like photo frames, vases, old books, lamps, furniture and anything else used to fill your home can be found, at an affordable price, and with a story to tell.
Old run down furniture has history and character, and it is such a shame we have come too accustomed to simply throwing things away, rather than reusing them. This elegant, antique French sideboard was destined for the scrap heap, when it was salvaged, given a little TLC, and brought back to life. With some light sanding and a lick of paint, any piece of old furniture can be restored at a fraction of the cost of buying one from a store. Best yet, it has character and a story to tell, making it a focal point of your home.
High end retailers of interiors and furniture are forever bringing out new catalogues, showcasing the 'latest trends' and showing us this seasons 'must haves', but in reality, all they are doing is trying to persuade us to spend money on often expensive (and often inferior quality) furniture and decorations. By realising the real agenda behind these catalogues, you free yourself up to decorate how you want, using pieces that are are true reflection of your personality, and not a mass produced, overpriced piece of furniture. By avoiding catalogues, you free yourself up to support your local economy by buying directly from local artisans, keeping the profits in your community.
Flowers have always been the way to a woman's heart. And while florists can be expensive, there is a whole world of flowers 'ripe for the picking' at your leisure in the parks and streets surrounding your home. Given, the seasons don't always allow for freshly picked flowers from the garden, so come spring time, dust off those old vases, get out in the fresh air, and pick some flowers to brighten your home. Best of all, it wont cost you a penny.
Painting is the cheapest investment you can make, and is also the change that will have the most impact on the chosen space. With a bold green, inducing thoughts of nature and freshness, the whole aura of this bathroom has been completely transformed with a simple and inexpensive addition.
Small furniture like arm chairs, coffee tables and small bookshelves are often easy to shift, and this can be used to your advantage. Why not take from the lounge room the armchair that is never used and put it in the bedroom? Same goes for all the trinkets that make the house your home. These too can be moved and shifted, giving a room a completely different feel, without needing to spend any money.
When used correctly, the simple addition of some cushions to a lounge or bedroom can have big impact, at a low cost. Grab some cheap cushions, or reuse the ones you already own, and cover them with some bold prints or brightly coloured covers to make the room pop, especially when used in a muted room, such as the one pictured.
Upcycling is a term we seem to be speaking about a lot lately, and for good reason. This is the process of converting waste materials or useless products into new materials or products of better quality, or for better environmental value. This saves the environment, and your hip pocket. Rather than immediately throwing an old, unused item away, think outside the square and ask yourself, “could I turn this item into something else?” Often the answer is yes. To see a whole apartment decorated with upcycling in mind, click here.
Light is the key to the mood of any room. By using smart lighting solutions such as fairy lights and candles, you can completely transform a space from being dark and dull, to cosy and moody. With fairy lights costing no more than a few pounds, and candles even cheaper, you can be sure the next time you host a party or romantic dinner, the tone of the evening will be set immediately, all with the simple and cost effective addition of soft lighting.