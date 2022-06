In this edition of homify 360°, we'll show you how elegant yet comfortable brick can be, using a large dream villa that was designed inside and out, using brick. Our expert, photographer Sonja Bacon from Dortmund, has captured the villa, which is a private home, in picturesque images. These form the basis for our tour of the entire property, from the garden, to the modern kitchen, and the cosy living room with a fireplace.