The Most Glamorous Thatched Home

The project we're hosting today is an outstanding example of a new build, with every single aspect of the home design being intensively considered by the professionals at Arend Groenewegen Architect. The renown Dutch firm have created a modern sanctuary that offers a unique living experience to the happy owners.
Before their dream had been realised, the owners had originally wished for a house that was of a classic design. However, after long consultations with their architect, they became convinced that their future home could be comprised of both classic and modern features.
Scroll down to see the unique design for yourself…
The massing and shape of the building has been directed by the traditional houses that are common throughout this part of the world. With its thatched roof, white render and quaint architectural features, the home fits in and is inconspicuous within its setting.
On homify, we've noticed a revival in the art of thatching as more are realising the benefits of this historical building method. Thatched roofs are very much back in demand, not only for their beauty but also their practical benefits.
At the rear, we are big fans of the design and the way it presents itself as a modern take on traditional Dutch architecture. The numerous pitched roofs that cover the different volumes look especially wonderful in this image with the sun beaming down.
Notice how the large building integrates with a subdued colour scheme and stands harmoniously amongst its surroundings. The broader outdoor setting links those dwelling inside with their garden, creating an instant connection between home and nature.
An intriguing aspect of the design is where the thatched roof meets with the lower half of the building. This image perfectly displays the contrast in modern and traditional architectural elements.
Linking the paved area in a seamless manner is the row of dual-patio doors, which can be left open for the best effect. Found here and there on this sprawling outdoor setting are pieces of furniture that can be used to suit any mood. A full outdoor dining experience has been made possible, and there's also a casual sitting area located a few paces away.
A design objective handed by the clients to their architects outlined a desire for innovative fittings to be installed wherever possible. As one walks through the residence, you'll find something unique in the most surprising of locations.
Inside this hallway, which links the living area to the bedrooms, there is a classic example of what we're talking about. Composed of geometric metal framing and glass, these patio doors are a fabulous way to keep spaces separate, yet totally in touch. The transparent glass ensures the different areas maintain a sense of connectivity and unity.
The powder coat finish applied to the metal framing adds to the quality of the design while also providing a sharp contrast from the surrounding neutral scheme.
A sense of tranquillity has been achieved further down in the garden. It's not uncommon for the owners to bring a picnic blanket and lay down next to the pond to embrace their surroundings. With the sound of trickling water and birds chirping in the distance, this makes for a perfect spot to spend the whole day.
When the sun begins to set and the temperature drops, those lying here can move closer towards the main building where there are a number of more suitable spots. Candles or perhaps a fire pit can be lit where an outdoor dining table and chairs are hosted. With additional light coming through the grand windows of the main house, it's very easy to stay cosy long into the night.
Unfortunately, this concludes our tour of this project, but you can also enjoy: The Invisible Family Home.