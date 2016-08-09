The Most Glamorous Thatched Home

The project we're hosting today is an outstanding example of a new build, with every single aspect of the home design being intensively considered by the professionals at Arend Groenewegen Architect. The renown Dutch firm have created a modern sanctuary that offers a unique living experience to the happy owners.

Before their dream had been realised, the owners had originally wished for a house that was of a classic design. However, after long consultations with their architect, they became convinced that their future home could be comprised of both classic and modern features.

Scroll down to see the unique design for yourself…