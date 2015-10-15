Studio kitchens: make the most of your small space

Small living spaces are becoming increasingly common, especially in bigger cities around the UK. Space is at a premium so getting everything to fit into a compact unit is a feat of design and determination.

Kitchens are something that can really be played with from a design perspective. They need a certain essentials, such as a cooker and a sink, but the shape and layout can all be made to fit any space. Any small home can be transformed with a new kitchen. It not only raises the value of a house or flat but greatly improves the room's functionality.

We found ten studio kitchens to give you some ideas on how space can be used to maximise any home!