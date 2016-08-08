19 stylish wardrobe ideas suited to small spaces

When you're dealing with a full house, you know the importance of having the right storage in place and enough of it. The question is, what are the right wardrobes to invest in?

We've found some brilliant furniture that will add a wealth of clothing storage potential to even the most chockablock family or small home, so take a look and see if there is anything that would fit your space perfectly. But remember, your bedroom is your only retreat so try not to overload it!