19 stylish wardrobe ideas suited to small spaces

press profile homify
Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
When you're dealing with a full house, you know the importance of having the right storage in place and enough of it. The question is, what are the right wardrobes to invest in?

We've found some brilliant furniture that will add a wealth of clothing storage potential to even the most chockablock family or small home, so take a look and see if there is anything that would fit your space perfectly. But remember, your bedroom is your only retreat so try not to overload it!

1. You don't have to have doors on your cupboards if you don't want. It might be easier not to if you're not awake in the mornings!

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

2. Tall but shallow wardrobes work well in a more petite bedroom

Closets. Cocina y Cristales | Natura Residencial. , Avianda Kitchen Design Avianda Kitchen Design Minimalist dressing room Engineered Wood Wood effect
Avianda Kitchen Design

3. Go a little funky and mix up the shelves for some serious storage style points

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

4. Hidden wardrobes allow you to keep nosey parkers out. This is perfect for Christmas present hiding, as well as shoe organising

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

5. Use every corner and the full height of your free space to build something custom

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

6. Super stealthy cupboards offer grown up storage potential and help you take advantage of wasted corners

DEPARTAMENTO EN BOSQUE REAL, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

7. A bed with integrated storage is perfect, for a teen so build on up!

homify Modern dressing room Wood White
homify

8. Your bedroom is often an untapped storage goldmine. Break through into those wall cavities!

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

9. Even a blank wall can offer a huge amount of potential! Simply get some hooks on it

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

10. Fully integrated storage is fantastic for small homes that need to be adaptive

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

11. Kids will love this take on a mini walk-in wardrobe. The floor lighting is so cool!

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

12. Don't forget to innovate as you store. These drop-down rails make it easy to grab what you need before work

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

13. If you have the space, make your wardrobe a real feature by opting for beautiful pieces

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

14. Hidden clothing storage is amazing for creating the illusion that your whole brood is tidy and clean

Stair Closet, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
La Fustería—Carpinteros

15. Always look to accommodate the things that are most important to you and your family. Jumpers can go in a drawer but hats need a shelf (with lighting!)

dressing room, Your royal design Your royal design Eclectic style dressing room
Your royal design

16. Loft spaces make great walk-in wardrobes as you can tailor your cabinets to the roof slope. Plus, you can have a space big enough for the whole family

homify Modern dressing room
homify

17. This little slice of heaven must be a real treat to get ready in each morning and you can simply hide it away behind the curtain

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

18. Floating storage will keep your bedroom floor space looking large and clear

Дизайн квартиры в серо-бежевых тонах с винным акцентом, Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ" Лаборатория дизайна 'КУБ' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>

19. The simplest solutions can be the best. A freestanding, movable wardrobe is a good investment

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern dressing room
Architect Your Home

For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Creative Wardrobe Ideas You Can Copy In Your Home.

The Home with Location, Location, Location
Which design could help tame your wardrobe?

