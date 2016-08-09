Your browser is out-of-date.

9 drool-inducing kitchens to make your home tastier

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Prachtige moderne boerderij keuken, Tieleman Keukens Tieleman Keukens Modern kitchen
The kitchen is regarded by some (actually, most) of us to be the heart of the home, and we here at homify know all about spending quality time in this multifunctional space. Conjuring up amazing recipes, displaying striking décor pieces, socialising with friends, enjoying quality family time, or even relaxing with some alone time and a cup of tea – yes, the kitchen can play host to a variety of different functions. 

So, big or small, rustic or modern, let’s take a look at nine stunning kitchens to inspire our inner cooks.

1. Rural and minimalist

Prachtige moderne boerderij keuken, Tieleman Keukens Tieleman Keukens Modern kitchen
Tieleman Keukens

How does one combine the rural look with a modern-minimalist style? Like this! This kitchen above is not only a beauty to behold, it is also a 100% practical space where anything from cooking to cleaning is a real pleasure. 

Just see how gorgeously that wooden table contrasts with the sleek and slim countertops, making for a most stunning spot where we can have a sit down with good friends and great food.

2. Less is definitely more

Moderne strakke greeploze witte Tieleman-keuken, Tieleman Keukens Tieleman Keukens Modern kitchen
Tieleman Keukens

Where the first kitchen only hinted at a minimalist space, this one goes all out. No excessive embellishments, no unnecessary adornments – just clean colours and a practical space with a whole lot of style. 

Notice the big impact that natural lighting has on a room, especially one that flaunts such pale neutrals as this one.

3. An intimate space

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

There is a difference between a small space and an intimate one, and this one definitely falls in the latter category. Just see the charm and character of this modest little layout: rustic furnishings that boast a slightly modern twist, a chalkboard ideal for recipes and shopping lists, and perfect areas to help with storage and displaying. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

4. Sleek and tranquil

apuesta por el blanco, cocina integral CH cocina integral CH Modern kitchen MDF White
cocina integral CH

We all know how the right colours can zhoosh up a space, transforming it into any look and vibe you want to create. Well, clearly the owners (and designers) of this bespoke kitchen were going for a heavenly look, as those white tones and clear spaces are ideal at conjuring up a culinary space that looks most peaceful. 

One is almost afraid to start cooking for fear of spilling a drop on those immaculate-looking countertops.

5. Some fab flooring

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Every room in the house needs a little something that says “look at me”. And it's our opinion that this kitchen above has that one something – the floor tiles. 

With their geometric pattern and vibrant (but not too colourful) tones, they add just the right amount of pizzazz and style without overthrowing the kitchen’s look. 

Most definitely flooring done perfectly!

6. Good ol’ country charm

Klassiek landhuis met hedendaagse invloeden, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths KitchenSinks & taps
Taps&amp;Baths

Is it just us, or does the smell of freshly baked bread and expertly brewed coffee go hand-in-hand with this kitchen? Must be that charming country style, giving us dreamy visions of home-cooked food and quality family time. 

After all, a kitchen island that size most certainly needs to flaunt some decadent dishes, don’t you agree?

7. A cosy ambience

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB Classic style kitchen
PROJEKT MB

Certain kitchens are just more successful than others at exuding a cosy vibe, and this one is most certainly one of them.

Brick-patterned backsplashes, marble flooring, glass-door cabinets – doesn’t this culinary space just inspire you to open a cookbook and start whisking?

8. Charm and elegance

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

This kitchen treats us to a fabulous mix of charm (the timber touches, the comfy stool, and those striking ceiling lights) and elegance (the light neutrals and those super sleek stainless steel appliances). 

Remember how we said the kitchen can also function as a socialising spot? Can’t you see yourself whipping up a five star meal while the friends are keeping you company at that ultra modern island?

9. A stunning classic

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens

They say the classic look never goes out of style, and after seeing this gorgeous layout, we are inclined to agree. This kitchen seems to have it all: ample prepping space, plenty of natural light, a decadent mixture of textures, a backsplash that demands our attention with its look-at-me colour, and a spacious layout for all to enjoy. 

We know the importance of keeping a space looking sexy and stylish; thus, take a look at these: 15 Borderline Genius Home Cleaning Hacks You Need.

Old British Home Gets a New England Makeover
Which of these kitchens was your favourite style?

