9 drool-inducing kitchens to make your home tastier

The kitchen is regarded by some (actually, most) of us to be the heart of the home, and we here at homify know all about spending quality time in this multifunctional space. Conjuring up amazing recipes, displaying striking décor pieces, socialising with friends, enjoying quality family time, or even relaxing with some alone time and a cup of tea – yes, the kitchen can play host to a variety of different functions.
So, big or small, rustic or modern, let’s take a look at nine stunning kitchens to inspire our inner cooks.
How does one combine the rural look with a modern-minimalist style? Like this! This kitchen above is not only a beauty to behold, it is also a 100% practical space where anything from cooking to cleaning is a real pleasure.
Just see how gorgeously that wooden table contrasts with the sleek and slim countertops, making for a most stunning spot where we can have a sit down with good friends and great food.
Where the first kitchen only hinted at a minimalist space, this one goes all out. No excessive embellishments, no unnecessary adornments – just clean colours and a practical space with a whole lot of style.
Notice the big impact that natural lighting has on a room, especially one that flaunts such pale neutrals as this one.
There is a difference between a small space and an intimate one, and this one definitely falls in the latter category. Just see the charm and character of this modest little layout: rustic furnishings that boast a slightly modern twist, a chalkboard ideal for recipes and shopping lists, and perfect areas to help with storage and displaying.
We all know how the right colours can zhoosh up a space, transforming it into any look and vibe you want to create. Well, clearly the owners (and designers) of this bespoke kitchen were going for a heavenly look, as those white tones and clear spaces are ideal at conjuring up a culinary space that looks most peaceful.
One is almost afraid to start cooking for fear of spilling a drop on those immaculate-looking countertops.
Every room in the house needs a little something that says “look at me”. And it's our opinion that this kitchen above has that one something – the floor tiles.
With their geometric pattern and vibrant (but not too colourful) tones, they add just the right amount of pizzazz and style without overthrowing the kitchen’s look.
Most definitely flooring done perfectly!
Is it just us, or does the smell of freshly baked bread and expertly brewed coffee go hand-in-hand with this kitchen? Must be that charming country style, giving us dreamy visions of home-cooked food and quality family time.
After all, a kitchen island that size most certainly needs to flaunt some decadent dishes, don’t you agree?
Certain kitchens are just more successful than others at exuding a cosy vibe, and this one is most certainly one of them.
Brick-patterned backsplashes, marble flooring, glass-door cabinets – doesn’t this culinary space just inspire you to open a cookbook and start whisking?
This kitchen treats us to a fabulous mix of charm (the timber touches, the comfy stool, and those striking ceiling lights) and elegance (the light neutrals and those super sleek stainless steel appliances).
Remember how we said the kitchen can also function as a socialising spot? Can’t you see yourself whipping up a five star meal while the friends are keeping you company at that ultra modern island?
They say the classic look never goes out of style, and after seeing this gorgeous layout, we are inclined to agree. This kitchen seems to have it all: ample prepping space, plenty of natural light, a decadent mixture of textures, a backsplash that demands our attention with its look-at-me colour, and a spacious layout for all to enjoy.
