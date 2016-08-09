14 cunning ideas to make your garden stand out

There are so many amazing styles of garden out there that it can be hard to know which you want to emulate. If you're experiencing that dilemma, prepare to think of us as your own gurus or private landscapers, as we've brought together some great suggestions for you to consider.
Whether you fancy an arty or a family-friendly garden, we've got it right here for you. Come and take a look and prepare to get in touch with your green side!
For those new to gardening as you have little to worry about.
But if not, still looks great!
Or our garden!
Just make them functional.
However big or small your space is.
Potted plants only!
And some comfortable seating.
If you like to make a style splash, such as with this green screen.
Make your garden as individual as you are.
Install some to create an artistic garden space.
Nobody ever said it isn't a legitimate garden theme.
But you can make them stunning and shut as much of the city out as you like.
No English country garden would be complete without them.
If your family is your main driving force for creating a pretty space.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Weather-Beating Ways To Save Your Garden Party.