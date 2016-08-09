Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 cunning ideas to make your garden stand out

press profile homify press profile homify
place de la liberté à Givors (69), ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes
Loading admin actions …

There are so many amazing styles of garden out there that it can be hard to know which you want to emulate. If you're experiencing that dilemma, prepare to think of us as your own gurus or private landscapers, as we've brought together some great suggestions for you to consider.

Whether you fancy an arty or a family-friendly garden, we've got it right here for you. Come and take a look and prepare to get in touch with your green side!

1. Low maintenance is a great option

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

For those new to gardening as you have little to worry about.

2. Mediterranean styling could coax great weather over

Entretien de jardin privée, Pedro Paysage SAP Pedro Paysage SAP Mediterranean style garden
Pedro Paysage SAP

Pedro Paysage SAP
Pedro Paysage SAP
Pedro Paysage SAP

But if not, still looks great!

3. We could all use a little Zen in our lives

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Or our garden!

4. Small gardens aren't a hopeless cause

COCON VINTAGE, Agence Laurent Cayron Agence Laurent Cayron Modern garden
Agence Laurent Cayron

Agence Laurent Cayron
Agence Laurent Cayron
Agence Laurent Cayron

Just make them functional.

5. If you like colour, go wild in your garden!

Apartamento da Rua Ponta Grossa, Studio Gorski Arquitetura Studio Gorski Arquitetura Modern garden
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

However big or small your space is.

6. Social gardens can be the easiest to maintain

Voyage autour du monde , Valerie Barth Interior Designer Valerie Barth Interior Designer Mediterranean style garden
Valerie Barth Interior Designer

Valerie Barth Interior Designer
Valerie Barth Interior Designer
Valerie Barth Interior Designer

Potted plants only!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An elegant garden will always have a well-manicured lawn

Salons de Jardin, JARDINCHIC.COM JARDINCHIC.COM GardenFurniture
JARDINCHIC.COM

JARDINCHIC.COM
JARDINCHIC.COM
JARDINCHIC.COM

And some comfortable seating.

8. Opt for a statement garden with a big centrepiece

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

If you like to make a style splash, such as with this green screen.

9. Don't be afraid to be unique!

place de la liberté à Givors (69), ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes
ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes

ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes
ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes
ATELIER DU BOCAL paysagistes

Make your garden as individual as you are.

10. ​If sculpture is your thing

Garden design, DB design DB design Modern garden
DB design

DB design
DB design
DB design

Install some to create an artistic garden space.

11. Don't be scared to be whimsy

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Nobody ever said it isn't a legitimate garden theme.

12. Rooftops gardens are somewhat dictated by their location

A space to relax in Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Classic style garden
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

A space to relax in

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

But you can make them stunning and shut as much of the city out as you like.

13. Try some lavender, herbs and an apple tree or two

Romantic rose garden Roger Webster Garden Design Classic style garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Romantic rose garden

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

No English country garden would be complete without them.

14. Why not make your garden an amazing playground?

Arden Climbing Frame Swing Set homify Classic style garden
homify

Arden Climbing Frame Swing Set

homify
homify
homify

If your family is your main driving force for creating a pretty space.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Weather-Beating Ways To Save Your Garden Party.

19 stylish wardrobe ideas suited to small spaces
Which of these styles would work in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks