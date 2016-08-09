Creating a Heavenly 143m² Home

143m² isn't a huge amount of space to create a dream home. However, when plots are few and far between and budget constraints have to be taken into consideration, it's not always the size of the plot but what you do with it that counts.

That's certainly the case with today's project, which shows, beyond any doubt, that even an awkward plot and a small amount of space can be transformed into something breathtaking and truly covetable. If you're ready to be inspired by a small but beautiful home, let's go!