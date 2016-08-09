Creating a Heavenly 143m² Home

143m² isn't a huge amount of space to create a dream home. However, when plots are few and far between and budget constraints have to be taken into consideration, it's not always the size of the plot but what you do with it that counts.
That's certainly the case with today's project, which shows, beyond any doubt, that even an awkward plot and a small amount of space can be transformed into something breathtaking and truly covetable. If you're ready to be inspired by a small but beautiful home, let's go!
We did tell you that this was going to be a home worthy of a little envy and you certainly can't deny it, can you?
With wood cladding panels and sharp white render, this home has something of a retro beach house feel to it. Those lovely finishing touches makes it look undeniably smaller, but no less beautiful!
We said this was an awkward plot and we meant it! Almost perched on the edge of an existing house, the shallow building looks like a strange addition to say the least.
From here you can get a better feel for how big the individual rooms will be and they are by no means enormous.
This is the architect's rendering of what the house will look like once finished from the side. We think you'll agree that it's worth a second look!
With a spectacular overhang for parking a car underneath and differentiated levels, thanks to render and stone as exterior finishes, this will be a home that has made great use of the available space.
You see? You don't need a dining room the size of a football pitch to have an elegant, upmarket home. The way the space has been used here is wonderful, with everything looking totally proportional and fit for purpose.
There have been no cut corners or compromises due to a lack of room and the length of the area manages to overshadow the lack of depth.
Here we see a room that is by no means the biggest in the world but, for what it is, it offers perfect functionality. There's no struggle to get a double bed in here and, with a neutral colour scheme, the whole space feels light, airy and wonderfully calm.
You may have thought that
size doesn't matter was just a saying, but now you can see it really applies to home design!
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Incredible 10sqm Home.
You might be thinking that this doesn't appear to be a particularly small building, but it's the shallow depth that will prove you wrong!
While the front here is wide, it isn't deep, meaning that all rooms are at the forefront. If they ever get built, that is, as this looks like a mammoth task, even for an experienced building team!