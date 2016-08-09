Your browser is out-of-date.

Old British Home Gets a New England Makeover

Loading admin actions …

Not everyone would have looked at today's project and thought it was a house in need of a total makeover. In fact, we think the majority of potential owners would have just envisaged a quick spruce up and a lick of paint.

However, the people that actually own this 1950s West Sussex property had far more vision! Working with a talented team of architects and home builders, they set about bringing a little traditional USA style over to this side of the pond and the results are incredible.

Let's take a look at why USA is so A-OK with us!

Before: Not the worst

Ok, so this home is a little run down and doesn't have much in the way of sparkle or charm, but we don't think it's a totally hopeless case.

Perhaps with some new windows and a roof replacement, this could be salvaged? Oh, and some dramatic landscaping! 

After: We may have underestimated this project

Oh, wow! There we were, thinking the house wasn't too bad as a starting point, but where it ended up is so totally mind-blowing perhaps we should stick to reporting on projects of this magnitude instead of planning them.

The New England styling of this façade is now gorgeous, complete with grey/blue wood cladding and white render. Some considered garden landscaping has also helped the cause!

After: What a first impression!

Can you imagine driving up to this house and seeing it for the first time? So vastly different from all the neighbouring properties, you'd certainly remember this one for all the right reasons.

Clean and fresh, New England styling really does know how to make the most of a building. What we really love is that from the front, you can't see any trace of the new two-storey extension, so the house still feels relatively understated.

After: Luxurious layouts

As you might have expected, the interior of this beautifully made-over home is just as impressive as the exterior.

Long, luxurious spaces stretch out, offering endless opportunities for the inclusion of beautiful materials, such as hardwood floors. This kitchen is a cook's paradise!

After: We'll take two

If this is New England styling throughout then gosh darn it, we'll take two of this house, please! The prevailing focus on maintaining high standards through the use of luxury products is inspirational, whilst the mixture of classic colours and neutrals works beautifully both inside and out.

This bathroom really puts the relaxation back into bathing and it's the cherry on the sundae that is this beautiful home!

For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Awe-Inspiring Home Transformation.

Are you a fan of New England home styling?

