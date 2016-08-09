Old British Home Gets a New England Makeover

Not everyone would have looked at today's project and thought it was a house in need of a total makeover. In fact, we think the majority of potential owners would have just envisaged a quick spruce up and a lick of paint.

However, the people that actually own this 1950s West Sussex property had far more vision! Working with a talented team of architects and home builders, they set about bringing a little traditional USA style over to this side of the pond and the results are incredible.

Let's take a look at why USA is so A-OK with us!