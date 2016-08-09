23 cosy bedrooms ideas you can snuggle up to

Whatever you do, don't confuse the word cosy with small or pokey . This is a common misconception that we and every interior designer out there wants to dispel. Cosy is simply a feeling or ambience that has nothing to do with the size of a space.

Creating a cosy atmosphere comes down to clever selection of soft furnishings, accessories and mood lighting, and we don't think any room suits this feeling quite like your bedroom. Come take a look at some of the cosiest bedrooms we've ever seen and see if you might want to add a little more snuggle to your own space!