23 cosy bedrooms ideas you can snuggle up to

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bedroom
Whatever you do, don't confuse the word cosy with small or pokey. This is a common misconception that we and every interior designer out there wants to dispel. Cosy is simply a feeling or ambience that has nothing to do with the size of a space.

Creating a cosy atmosphere comes down to clever selection of soft furnishings, accessories and mood lighting, and we don't think any room suits this feeling quite like your bedroom. Come take a look at some of the cosiest bedrooms we've ever seen and see if you might want to add a little more snuggle to your own space!

1. Mix and match those textiles for a cosy vibe!

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

2. Keeping your bed private adds a certain snuggly feel

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

3. Natural materials always feel cosier

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

4. Dark colours increase the cuddle potential

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

5. The ceiling here makes the whole room feel enclosed

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Any room with plaid is instantly cosier

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Velvet and faux fur? Try getting up for work in this bedroom!

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

8. The more throws the better

Products, Nyblom Kollén AB Nyblom Kollén AB Rustic style bedroom
Nyblom Kollén AB

Products

Nyblom Kollén AB
Nyblom Kollén AB
Nyblom Kollén AB

9. Natural wood and tartan? Yes, please!

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bedroom
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

10. A fluffy rug does a lot for a cosy bedroom

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

11. The more tactile you can make the room, the cosier it becomes

Skyfall Bedroom Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style bedroom
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Bedroom

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

12. Opulent fabrics add more than just luxury. They really up the cosy factor

Traditional Boudoir International Soft Furnishers Classic style bedroom
International Soft Furnishers

Traditional Boudoir

International Soft Furnishers
International Soft Furnishers
International Soft Furnishers

13. Tap into some Romeo and Juliet inspiration with a bed curtain or net

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bedroom
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

14. Use a variety of wood tones to add warmth

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
Titchmarsh & Goodwin

Furniture Collection

Titchmarsh & Goodwin
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin
Titchmarsh & Goodwin

15. It's all about the beautiful wall-mounted mood lighting in this cosy den

The master bedroom Zodiac Design Modern style bedroom
Zodiac Design

The master bedroom

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

16. How about an open fire in the bedroom for the ultimate cosy accessory?

Master Bedroom Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style bedroom
Luke Cartledge Photography

Master Bedroom

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

17. Really rustic wood will automatically make a bedroom feel super cosy

The main mezzanine bedroom Beech Architects Country style bedroom
Beech Architects

The main mezzanine bedroom

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

18. Deep pile carpet and faux fur throws make this a modern yet cosy bedroom!

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

19. Organic wall materials will naturally add some cosy vibes

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Serengeti

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

20. High cotton count bedding and a little hide rug are making this room super snuggly

Master bedroom Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style bedroom Flax/Linen Grey
Loft Kolasinski

Master bedroom

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

21. Just look at how cosy and tactile that rug makes the whole room

Aberdeen Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Modern style bedroom
ReDesign London Ltd

Aberdeen Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

22. A sleigh bed can't ever be anything other than cosy

Sleigh Bed Low, THE STORAGE BED THE STORAGE BED Country style bedroom
THE STORAGE BED

Sleigh Bed Low

THE STORAGE BED
THE STORAGE BED
THE STORAGE BED

23. A velvet headboard really ups the cosy factor!

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Matching Your Bedroom To Your Zodiac Sign.

Which design made you want to close the curtains again?

