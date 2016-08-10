11 shrewd ways to save space in your small home

Small spaces require big ideas if one wants to live comfortably and clutter free – and who doesn’t? But if a small space has been your residence for a while, then you are probably familiar with most of the classic tips to help increase that limited legroom.

But as we all know, even the smartest and most stylish homes can get a little cluttered over time, which requires you to think outside a new box.

Therefore, today on homify we present to you eleven more ways in which you can save a little extra space in a small home, plus enjoy a little added style and beauty in those modest rooms—after all, a small space doesn’t have to mean an ugly one!