Garden fencing for nosey neighbours in stylish ways

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Is there anything worse than planning to spend some time out in your garden, only to see your neighbours peering over or twitching their curtains? Well, we aren't willing to stay indoors just because everyone else is a nosey parker!

That is what inspired us to go dig up some ideas pertaining to UK garden screening from neighbours, as we (and we’re sure you as well) really value our privacy. 

We've found some great examples of how people have ensured their privacy while outside. Take a look at some of the prettiest and most effective wall and garden fencing options out there and see if you might be ready to get proactive when it comes to garden divider screens. 


1. Matched to the furniture looks great!

As far as privacy screening for fences go, this design neatly complements both the security / privacy wall and the garden furnishings.  


2. A brick wall makes no bones about privacy

3. A specially built wall can be multifunctional

4. Simple panels won't detract from other features

5. Add some trees to make tall fencing less imposing

Whether it’s for garden divider screens or building a garden pond, make sure you contact our professional Gardeners for all your gardening / landscaping needs. 

6. Go as tall as you dare

7. Trellis lets light in but keeps unwanted gazes out!

8. Fencing can be a feature in its own right

9. Bamboo looks stylish and understated

10. Match fencing to gates for a cohesive look throughout

11. Paint the side that faces you to keep your space chic

12. A green wall won't feel too serious or stark

13. Courtyards won't feel too enclosed if you have horizontal slats

14. Rattan privacy screens easily blend into the background

15. Rebuild old or crumbling walls but raise the height

16. Artificial greenery makes for fantastic privacy screens that need zero maintenance

17. A pale paint job will make fencing look far less imposing

18. For ultimate privacy, don't forget the parasols!

19. Love this deliciously dark take on fencing

20. Would you consider building an outbuilding?

21. Fencing shapes have come a long way!

22. Topiary is fun and perfect for privacy

23. You could consider sinking your garden to a lower level

24. Smoothly rendered walls offer both privacy and style

25. This trellis panel design looks amazing and wonderfully private!

What to know before building your garden fence: Which way?

Obviously you want your garden screening from neighbours to be installed and facing the right way. So, make sure that the smooth and finished side of your fence faces your neighbour, and that the rails and posts are on the inside of your garden fencing.  

Not only will this add to your property’s visual look, but your neighbours (whether they’re nosey or not) are sure to welcome your attention to detail. 


What to know before building your garden fence: Property lines

Privacy screening for fences aside, you need to be 100% sure about the location of your garden fence. To help you stay on your side and not accidentally build on your neighbour’s land, it is recommended to get your property surveyed. 

Should you no longer have your property survey (an official document drawn up by a surveyor which establishes a property’s boundaries and rights of way), you can find surveyors via local listings, personal recommendations, or even comparison websites. 

While we’re outside, we may as well consider these 19 delightful decking ideas (to improve any size garden)


Which of these fence designs are ideal for your garden screening? 

