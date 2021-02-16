Garden fencing for nosey neighbours in stylish ways

Is there anything worse than planning to spend some time out in your garden, only to see your neighbours peering over or twitching their curtains? Well, we aren't willing to stay indoors just because everyone else is a nosey parker!
That is what inspired us to go dig up some ideas pertaining to UK garden screening from neighbours, as we (and we’re sure you as well) really value our privacy.
We've found some great examples of how people have ensured their privacy while outside. Take a look at some of the prettiest and most effective wall and garden fencing options out there and see if you might be ready to get proactive when it comes to garden divider screens.
As far as privacy screening for fences go, this design neatly complements both the security / privacy wall and the garden furnishings.
Obviously you want your garden screening from neighbours to be installed and facing the right way. So, make sure that the smooth and finished side of your fence faces your neighbour, and that the rails and posts are on the inside of your garden fencing.
Not only will this add to your property’s visual look, but your neighbours (whether they’re nosey or not) are sure to welcome your attention to detail.
Privacy screening for fences aside, you need to be 100% sure about the location of your garden fence. To help you stay on your side and not accidentally build on your neighbour’s land, it is recommended to get your property surveyed.
Should you no longer have your property survey (an official document drawn up by a surveyor which establishes a property’s boundaries and rights of way), you can find surveyors via local listings, personal recommendations, or even comparison websites.
