Barren Plot Becomes Garden Hot Spot

Not everyone is a natural in the garden but still, it's a shame when you come across a space that's been left to become overgrown or forgotten.

Today's project was in dire need of help and the landscapers who took it on were worth every penny of their fee. From old and tatty to super modern and perfectly lit, we think there will be inspiration for everyone, so come and take a look!

Before: Let's stay indoors

We aren't being mean, but you'd hardly queue up to eat out here, would you?

Dirty block work, overgrown beds and a sad feeling are really putting us off the idea of food to be honest. This garden even makes the house look worse for wear and more old-fashioned.

After: Let's go outside!

So we really wouldn't mind some barbecue or outdoor dining action out here now!

The pretty little decked terrace is the perfect location for a romantic meal and just look how much brighter and prettier the garden and the house look now. It's great what you can do with a pressure washer and a little free time!

Before: Dark and depressing

It must be handy to have a little shed but when it looks naff and outdated, you might be better off going without.

Plus, can we take a minute to try and figure out what exactly is going on with all the plants and flowers? Is there actually a scheme? Or a layout?

After: Perfect symmetry

This is how you approach a small garden project! The utilisation of symmetry really helps to make the most of the space, making it feel far larger, while all the natural wood decking and fencing looks so much more high-end.

We also love the new shed. Finished in a pretty hue that works with the gravel throughout the garden, it looks every inch the modern garden addition.

After: Striking features

Although not a huge garden, this one still offers a wealth of inspiration as the landscaping team has managed to get a stunning pond and waterfall feature to look right at home.

Adding a little Zen to what was a depressing garden is an inspired touch!

After: Bet you weren't expecting that

As the final flourish, the garden has been rigged up with outdoor lighting so it appears illuminated at night and what a spectacle it is.

We love the use of vibrant chartreuse green, especially in the pond and, with white lights lining the pathways, this space now has 24/7 appeal!

For more garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Inspiring Garden Makeovers.

