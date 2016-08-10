Outrageous Orangery Gives a Family Home Zing!

Orangeries are so much more than a conservatory because, as well as flooding a new room with as much natural light as possible, they offer a stunning visual feature in the form of a lantern roof.
Today's is certainly no exception, looking wonderful from every angle and both inside and out! What's even more fascinating is that the orangery actually connects two independent parts of the house, as an architect-designed corridor of light that we know you're going to love.
Let's take a look!
What a way to split up a conventional house layout! We don't know if we would have ever dreamt this up, but an orangery makes perfect sense, especially if your home has a tendency to feel a little dark.
With bi-folding doors, the transition between home and garden is easy and natural, whilst the space inside the new room looks vast from this angle.
Connecting to an annex out in the garden, the orangery has essentially given this home an L-shape layout, which certainly sets it apart from all the neighbouring homes that appear to have been built as carbon copies of one another.
It's also lovely to see out into the garden and across to other sociable parts of the home here. Imagine how open the property must feel with all the doors wide open!
Here's the money shot! When it comes to orangeries, you can always expect to see a beautifully finished lantern roof and this one does not disappoint one bit. In fact, with windows that can be opened up, this is a spec higher than we've seen before.
Framing the perfect view of the sky and sitting directly over the dining table, this roof really is the shining star of the new room. It's probably worth fixing up a hammock in here so you could lie back and fully appreciate it!
From this angle you can really appreciate just how beautifully this orangery/dining room opens up the main part of the house and connects seamlessly to it. A lack of internal doors between the functional spaces keeps everything beautifully languid, as well as helping keep all that stunning natural light circulating.
Having increased the footprint of the house exponentially, we love both the functionality and aesthetics of this orangery. Wouldn't it be great to see this become more of a standard for modern home extensions?
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Humble Extension with Big Wow Factor.