Nobody is perfect (least of all us), so we know that everyone makes a few interior design, home furnishing and decorating mistakes before they get into their stride. That being said, we'd love to be able to help you to avoid a few of them!

We thought it best to give you a list of eight of the worst errors that many of us have and still continue to make. From living rooms that aren't really you to too much art on the walls, prepare to receive all the secrets that interior designers don't want you to know…