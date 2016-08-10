Nobody is perfect (least of all us), so we know that everyone makes a few interior design, home furnishing and decorating mistakes before they get into their stride. That being said, we'd love to be able to help you to avoid a few of them!
We thought it best to give you a list of eight of the worst errors that many of us have and still continue to make. From living rooms that aren't really you to too much art on the walls, prepare to receive all the secrets that interior designers don't want you to know…
Will lead to space being swallowed by huge furniture.
Will only get you an idea of their taste, not yours. Have faith in your own style!
But avoid putting one of everything in each room and just stick with what you need.
Will make it feel messy and unstructured.
Is not a great plan, unless you're going for interior camouflage.
Will make your home look stale. Try to mix it up a little!
Will make them feel even tinier, not more interesting.
But gallery walls that are too busy will detract from everything else in the room.
For more home décor tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 items interior designers would NOT waste money on.