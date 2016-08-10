The Prettiest House in the Neighbourhood

There have been so many memorable projects hosted on homify this year, which makes it very tough for us to pick a favourite! Having said that, it's difficult to look past the incredible transformation of a crumbling 1970s terrace, which left us speechless at its beauty and innovation.

The project featured in this Ideabook is sure to be a much loved addition to our collection of 2016 projects. What makes this project special is the unrestricted ambition shown by the interior designers. Grand and flowing spaces are brought to life by an eclectic décor of bold colours, diverse textures and exotic patterns.

Let's begin touring so you can see it all for yourself…