The Prettiest House in the Neighbourhood

There have been so many memorable projects hosted on homify this year, which makes it very tough for us to pick a favourite! Having said that, it's difficult to look past the incredible transformation of a crumbling 1970s terrace, which left us speechless at its beauty and innovation.
The project featured in this Ideabook is sure to be a much loved addition to our collection of 2016 projects. What makes this project special is the unrestricted ambition shown by the interior designers. Grand and flowing spaces are brought to life by an eclectic décor of bold colours, diverse textures and exotic patterns.
Let's begin touring so you can see it all for yourself…
With blue skies above and the warm sunshine beaming down, the house has been captured in the best possible light. Having been completed only a few months earlier, the façade looks fresh and picture perfect.
The crisp white render does wonders to bring out the different volumes of the building, while a contrast is provided by the black roof tiles and window framing. Positioned centrally is a two-level wall of glass that is a brilliant method of bringing light into the interiors.
Rather than packing the garden with plantings, the owners decided to landscape their garden with potted plants. Mirroring the dark shade of the façade, the pot plants serve as a trendy addition to this brilliantly arranged garden.
This outstanding home is made even more unique by the green stripe that runs down one of its sides. This surprising twist is a favourite with the local children who always stop and point.
The location couldn't be better for raising a family. This new suburban area plays host to a number of parks, schools and shops, all within short walking or cycling distance.
The interior designers have curated an assortment of exciting picks that help to express the personality of the owners. They've added a gorgeous touch of warmth to the living room with the massive L-shaped couch. Who could resist staying away from this setting when the whole family is huddled together?
Breaking up the monochrome palette is the use of a vibrant red. No doubt you will have noticed the feature wall, but did you spot the rose prints hosted on the curtains in the corner?
Wonderfully crafted by a specialist carpenter, the contemporary-inspired island bench is something that needs to be appreciated. This stunning design is a chic and practical inclusion in this cooking space.
Every kitchen needs plenty of storage space. Inside this kitchen there are plenty of shelves and cupboards located throughout. Take note how the appliances have been integrated into the cabinetry in an effort to free up space and improve accessibility.
The wall of glass we saw at the beginning of the tour is now experienced on the other side. Breakfasts in this dining room are a highlight of the day for the family as morning light comes streaming in.
Designer chairs and striking low-hanging light-fittings emulate the popular dining experience. The chandelier offers a subdued light source that's gentle on the eyes and is perfect for evening meals.
The master bedroom is located on the upper level and, as you can see in the image, is a vision of perfection. Things have been kept nice and simple, with only a few carefully placed accessories and pieces of artwork used to help make the space feel cosy.
The owners desired a bit of colour in their bedroom so they chose a striped pattern duvet cover. The green stripes also cleverly reference the exterior façade.