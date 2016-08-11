Cosy Living in a 140m² Family Home

Modern family homes never ceases to amaze us at homify and we simply love checking out the latest trends from all over the globe. Bringing a fresh European flavour to today's Ideabook is this innovative project that comes direct from one of our favourite Polish experts at Archon+ Projekty Domów.
With its interesting cube form and stunning use of modern materials, we know from first glance that this home is going to be something to take note of. But what makes this domain so special is the fact that it can comfortably accommodate a family within only 140m²!
Let's take a closer look at it, shall we?
To mix things up a bit, we begin the tour in the back garden. Now this is a perfect spot for both adults and children alike, with features galore.
Rather than gaining access through a single door, those wishing to move between the internal living spaces and the decking can do so with the dual patio doors that open the house right up. In addition to these doors, the architects used large windows to bring light, ventilation and views into the house.
The deck wraps around the building, moving past the lawn to surround the pool. Those wishing to catch some rays can do so whilst relaxing on the amazing floating couch that has been attached to the home.
The home design, shaped like a cube, demonstrates a fresh approach to working with a limited budget. Built to be just over 140m², the new build comfortably houses a family of five.
The plan of the house places emphasis upon clearly defined rooms and their functions. In the far corners of the home are the three bedrooms and main bathroom. The front entrance leads up to the main living spaces, which join seamlessly to the rear outdoor setting.
Light and bright inside but with a hints of darker tones, this inspired interior layout blends contemporary design within a family context. With an open layout, this communal zone consists of the dining, cooking and lounge areas that can be used together or separately as required.
Looking towards the lounge, we see the choice of sofa presents itself as a classic designed piece that oozes elegance. Featuring a tri-cushioned, tufted backing, this sofa offers a seductive appearance in a subdued charcoal shade.
The kitchen is another area worthy of attention. With open and concealed storage spaces, the cabinets offer ample room for storing everything cooking-related. Hosted across from the food prepping area is a long bar lined with stools that offer a casual eating space.
An entertaining area is situated on the other side of the room. Sturdy shelves host the TV and its speakers, as well as other books and ornaments. The wall of objects brings personality to the casual décor.
If you've been looking for an industrial inspired hanging light for your dining space, look no further than the ones hovering above the table. Bringing together modern design with solid metal construction, it effortlessly complements this dining space.
We exit the home via the rear, where the poolside setting has been captured just before sundown. With silver birches and ferns in frame, the natural appeal of the project is on full show.
The swimming pool truly is the crowning jewel of the property. Not just used by the adults, this aquatic masterpiece represents a kids’ paradise. The gracious owners also make sure to invite the neighbours around if they ever desire a dip.
The detailing of thresholds and connections at the rear of the house has been carefully considered, such as the protruding building envelope that partially covers the deck, offering protection for those who wish respite from the sun.
To see another great small home that was built cheaply, check out: The 100sqm Family Home with Everything.