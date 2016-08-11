Cosy Living in a 140m² Family Home

Modern family homes never ceases to amaze us at homify and we simply love checking out the latest trends from all over the globe. Bringing a fresh European flavour to today's Ideabook is this innovative project that comes direct from one of our favourite Polish experts at Archon+ Projekty Domów.

With its interesting cube form and stunning use of modern materials, we know from first glance that this home is going to be something to take note of. But what makes this domain so special is the fact that it can comfortably accommodate a family within only 140m²!

Let's take a closer look at it, shall we?