A Home to Live the Good Life

Today on homify, we've been invited to explore yet another brilliant project from one of our top professionals. The multi-talented team at ARCHON+ Projekty Domów continue to add to their already impressive catalogue of residential developments.
The following project will appeal to those who love modern interpretations of the European cottage. Though the house may look traditional from afar, once one gets a little closer it soon becomes very obvious that the home design is all about modernity. And for those lucky enough to venture inside, they will experience how wonderful living in this home is.
So, without any further introduction necessary, let's begin our tour…
As expected from such a renown home builder, the highest quality materials and finishes have been selected for this modern take of the traditional cottage. Rising high above its neighbours, the fascinating pitched form stands out for miles.
A egg-shell white shade for the render, transparent glass and a naturally timber finished presents this modern family residence with a sharp appearance. In addition, the well-manicured lawn and trimmed plantings are all neatly presented within a river stone border.
Inside, the interior designers have created a genuine masterpiece, bringing together the best that modern interior design has to offer. Suspense, mystery and intrigue fill every corner of the house.
Reminiscent of 1960s interior trends, the lounge is an appealing combination of retro flair and modern elegance. The mostly neutral colour palette keeps the space fresh, with white washed walls and silver infused floorboards adding to this appeal.
Not only do the main furnishings command the attention, but its the smaller decorative items that we find the most interesting. It really is the small details that make this space special, such as the cactus plants and various vases filled with blooming flowers.
Proudly radiating and bringing an industrial flavour to the dining area is the pair of hanging lights that float directly above the metal framed, timber-topped table.
The extra high ceilings are 3 metres tall, accentuated by full-height windows and doors and subtle spotlights. Lovely natural wood for the flooring looks soothing, offering a great deal of versatility in coordinating the furnishings.
Finishes in the kitchen are in keeping with the high end nature of this build, with natural stone wrapping around long bench tops and splashbacks.
On the upper level are the bedrooms, which include the master with a spacious walk-in wardrobe. Also accommodated up the stairs is the main bathroom and separate laundry.
Before we say goodbye to this charming European cottage we gain access to the rear garden where there are more wonderful features and hidden luxury to be found. Amazingly, there looks to be two separate seating areas housed on the shaded decking.
The real draw-card for this back garden is the swimming pool, which offers the lucky family rare luxury that's sure to make the neighbours jealous.
