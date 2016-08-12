A Home to Live the Good Life

Today on homify, we've been invited to explore yet another brilliant project from one of our top professionals. The multi-talented team at ARCHON+ Projekty Domów continue to add to their already impressive catalogue of residential developments.

The following project will appeal to those who love modern interpretations of the European cottage. Though the house may look traditional from afar, once one gets a little closer it soon becomes very obvious that the home design is all about modernity. And for those lucky enough to venture inside, they will experience how wonderful living in this home is.

So, without any further introduction necessary, let's begin our tour…