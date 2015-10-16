10 sweet shower suites

Once we grow up, move out of shared accommodation and into our own homes we all aspire to make it our own. No more shared bathrooms! Having your own shower is a real luxury and something that should be a special experience.
If you are moving into your first home, renovating or upgrading, considering the right kind of shower suite may be on your mind. Luckily, we have selected 10 very different suites for you to peruse current trends and timeless looks. Enjoy!
Why not give Swedish a go when looking at a new shower suite? Any bathroom can be decorated in tiles and is normal due to their affordability and durability. However, this amazing walk in shower suite mixes wood, steel and glass to create its finished look. Imagine winding down in here at the end of a hectic day? Wood panelling can create a lovely sense of nature and tranquillity and is a great alternative to tile.
This shower suite was part of a renovation and extension of a small cottage by Wodu Architects. The finished look is something delightful and is certainly different from what we might expect to find in a cottage bathroom. The shower itself is modern in stainless steel and encased behind a beautiful glass shower screen. The tile choice complements the room and colour scheme.
The shape of this bathroom's ceiling suggests an old home or attic conversion, which has received a tasteful, modern upgrade. The exposed beams help retain the home's heritage whilst the circular shape of the shower gives a sense of 21st century living. The shower is the main feature in this room, as it deserves to be.
This is another walk in shower suite that is a combination of modern and classic looks. The shower adds the modern element with the bath bringing the classic look. The shower suite is so sleek with the base unit set into the floor and the transparent glass screen, it is almost invisible! It's a stunning looking bathroom that would look great in any modern home.
All we can see in this shower suite is modern and contemporary lines and materials. The whites and greys throughout the bathroom seem minimalist but match the design perfectly. The glass shower screen is something that allows light and reflection alongside the mirror, which creates a great sense of space and helps the mirror become the room's focal point.
As far as stand alone shower suites go this has to be a favourite. Perfect for families with young children and couples, there is enough water for everyone! Water jets out in every direction, which would feel sensational. The shower door makes the space easily accessible and there's also seating, making it ideal for those who perhaps have difficulty standing in the shower.
This shower suite is beautiful. The grey wall tiles are mirrored by flooring surrounding the bath, whilst the green tiles have been used to break the space up, creating two very separate areas. The finished look is wonderful.
Showers, as we have seen, can be unique so why not take it a step further? A minimal bathroom can look amazing but you can make it look better when you inject a little colour. The purple lighting in this shower suite creates a lovely ambience in this bathroom. The use of neutral colours and bathroom furniture in the rest of the room really let the shower shine.
The glass shower cubicle allows us to see the wonderful glass tiles on the inside of this shower. They are iridescent, decadent and give a real look of elegance, whilst contrasting with the clean, white floor tiles. The result is fresh and beautiful.
This shower suite is so beautifully different, almost running straight into the bedroom, stopped only by a delicate curve. The chunky glass wall tiles are a strong feature and work effortlessly with the black and white floor tiles.