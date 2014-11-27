We all own valuables including watches and precious jewellery, or have important documents and family heirlooms hidden in our homes, away from the prying eyes of potential thief's. But just how safe are they? Hiding these items in a sock in the top drawer won't hinder a robber's ability to take these treasured items, never to be seen again. Really, owning a safe is the only option, and should be something every household has. HEINDL are a German safe manufacturer who specialise in the production of the highest quality safes, with company founder Thomas Heindl utilising his many years of safe building and advisory experience to create a product of the highest security. Having advised customers from all over the world, from corporate business to royal palaces, you can rest assured your safe investment is a smart one, and will give you peace of mind. Produced in Germany and Switzerland, each model exceeds the highest standards of fire and safety protection worldwide. Lets take a look…
HEINDL safes are some of the most secure on the market, with their special patented filling compound lining the body and the door. The unique filling compound allows for an extraordinarily light weight construction, which is highly resistant against any burglary attempts with any mechanical or thermal tool. Each safe also comes with a certified anchoring device. Even an alarm can be integrated into the high security safes. The 'Defendere' safe has a security grade of VDS I, making it extraordinarily secure, and is available in a number of customisable finishes and interiors.
The patented filling of the body and doors of HEINDL safes, along with the four sided fire frame, ensures protection from fire and gasses up to an astounding 2750° C for two hours. The fire resistant seal around the door also protects the contents from any water or powder damage. The HEINDL 'Evocare' pictured here has a security level of VDS II, and can also be customised with with different colours and finishes, and can even be engraved or coated in gold.
HEINDL are one of the first safe manufacturers to offer a fingerprint lock system, verified for use in high security safes. The tempered sensor scans the finger, without body temperature effecting how well it can be read. All high security electronic lock systems come with many safety features while remaining easy to use. The 'Inedia' model has a security level of VDS III, with locking bolts on all three sides of the door, and a fixed socket on the hinge side.
Built in LED lights automatically illuminate the inside when the safe is opened. These safes even come with electronic watch winders, to allow for continuous movement of precious timepieces whilst securely locked away. Convenient push-to-open drawers also allow easy access to valuables. The handcrafted interiors come in a variety of wood finishes, with either leather or suede lining, the combination choice is yours. Pictured here is the 'Caudillo' model, with a security level of of VDS IV, to rest assure the safe is near impenetrable.
Investing in a safe is a wise move, and with such thorough research and development in safe technology, you can be sure your valuables are in safe hands, housed in completely customised HEINDL safe.