HEINDL safes

Built in LED lights automatically illuminate the inside when the safe is opened. These safes even come with electronic watch winders, to allow for continuous movement of precious timepieces whilst securely locked away. Convenient push-to-open drawers also allow easy access to valuables. The handcrafted interiors come in a variety of wood finishes, with either leather or suede lining, the combination choice is yours. Pictured here is the 'Caudillo' model, with a security level of of VDS IV, to rest assure the safe is near impenetrable.

Investing in a safe is a wise move, and with such thorough research and development in safe technology, you can be sure your valuables are in safe hands, housed in completely customised HEINDL safe.