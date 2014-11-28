A table lamp is necessary for many purposes. It provides the perfect amount of light to read a couple of pages of a favorite book at bedtime or watch an interesting talk show on television. The main purpose of table lamps is to provide enough light so that we do not strain out eyes. Here at homify, we could not pass by these little heroes. We decided that it was time to devote some time to the subject how to choose a table lamp. By the way, if at the moment you are in search of a suitable holiday gift, we advise to pay special attention to this article!