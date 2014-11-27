Before & after: Balcony makeovers

A major part of apartment living in cities is the desire for a balcony or terrace. They are an oasis of fresh air; a retreat to relax and unwind. It doesn't matter how big or small, if they are well designed and decorated, they most certainly will be a highlight of your apartment. Some of us may overlook the finer details of the layout and design of our balcony, which is why we want to show you some expert's takes on balcony design, to inspire you to make the most of the limited space we are provided when living in a densely populated urban environment. Check out these before and after photos to see how a makeover can completely reinvigorate any balcony or terrace, great or small.
In just a couple of weeks, this small balcony in the German city of Hamburg was totally transformed into an inner city oasis for the residents of this flat. The main concept of this balcony: take into account the needs and preferences of the client. In this case, it was designed as a place to enjoy morning coffee, relax, and also to barbecue in the warmer months, all in the space of less than 2 square metres. We think they've done a stellar job. A cosy and personal space was provided using the occupants favourite colours of black, white and red, and the addition of planter boxes, an essential for any inner city balcony. We particularly like the permanent barbeque!
Here we can see the dull and lifeless balcony before the makeover. As you can see, it wasn't much to speak of!
Most inner city apartment residents would be drooling at the sight of this rooftop terrace, with thoughts of what they could do with such a highly desired space. Lacking character and anywhere to comfortably sit and enjoy the panoramic views, all the designers needed were a few additions to completely transform the terrace.
A new outdoor lounge setting, umbrella, and fresh plants were added to perfectly galvanise this modern terrace. The owners now use the space for morning yoga, and we're sure they now get their moneys worth of usage during balmy summer nights, entertaining and drinking with friends.
The owners of this home were having a little difficulty selling the house, partly due to the bad state the old and weathered deck was in. With a little TLC, and some new furniture, the luck of the owners soon changed…
What a change! Simply by replacing the mouldy and decrepit dining setting with a new deck chair, and sanding and re-coating the timber decking, the whole space has been completely revitalised.
