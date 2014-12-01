Before & after: Transformation of a 1930s family home

This family home in Stuttgart, Germany, certainly had seen better days until it received a complete makeover in 2010. The quintessential, suburban German home built in 1938 was constructed from timber, with exposed beam ceilings typical of the era. Nothing changed for the first 30 years since its construction, until 1970 when thermal insulation was added to the outer walls, in order to reduce power consumption by improving insulation. 30 years later, in the year 2000, a small upgrade to the roofing was undertaken, but apart from these minor adjustments, the home remained relatively the same until the complete renovation began. Undertaken by Holzer Architects, the home was completely transformed from a modest and dull house to an airy, and inviting modern home. Take a look…
Typical of homes built in the 1930s was a home with a floorplan of small, separated rooms. As you can see, much of the furniture and décor had not changed for decades, so it comes as no surprise that this home was in dire need of a facelift.
Hardly recognisable as the same space, the interior of the home has been completely transformed. Walls were removed and large windows installed, totally remodelling the home from a dark and drab lounge room, into an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining setting. Only support beams remain, giving an indication of how the space was once divided up.
From the street, it's obvious the unassuming home had not seen any real upgrades since its construction some 80 years prior. You can imagine though, how contemporary and stylish this home would have looked when it was first built.
The exterior of the house saw just as much, if not more, of a transformation. The timber exterior, typical of 20th century German houses, has given way for a cement rendered wall, finished and painted in a matte charcoal grey. The garage has shifted from the front of the home to the right hand side of this image, with the space between the house and the garage now used as a terrace, which we will see below.
This is what the current site of the new garage and terrace-extension of the home used to look like. As you can see, it was a lacklustre space that was often ignored. The decaying small balconies of the upstairs bedrooms were also removed, helping with the new look of the slick exterior.
The newly remodelled downstairs living area now extends out onto the adjoining terrace, whose privacy is ensured with the construction of the garage, forming the wall to the left of the image. The new raised terrace allowed the space underneath to become a garden storage area, perfectly suiting the proud occupants of this amazing renovation.
Want to read about more just as inspiring renovation projects? Then check out the following:
- renovation project of The Inn at John O'Groats in Scotland