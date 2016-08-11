Your browser is out-of-date.

17 head-turning ideas for your front garden

press profile homify press profile homify
giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
It's easy to get caught up in planning a grand landscaping design for your back garden, while totally forgetting about the front of your house. We're here to remind you to not let that happen!

Your front garden is part of what creates your home's first impression, so should be designed to offer maximum impact. Whether you have a large space that's ripe for extensive landscaping, or barely any room for a few plant pots, we have some great examples of what you could achieve.

1. A little colour will go a long way!

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
2. Minimalist designs will always catch your guests' eyes

Applecross, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Modern garden
3. Low maintenance doesn't mean low impact!

Front Elevation Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
4. Grass really finishes off a large area

Huf Haus Unique Landscapes Modern garden
5. Raised beds make self-contained plants easier to manage

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern garden
6. A water feature makes for an opulent welcome home

homify Modern garden
7. If you simply have a path, line up those pots

Buxus balls in powder-coated metal planters FORK Garden Design GardenPlant pots & vases
8. Just a couple of well chosen shrubs will liven up your front door, even if you have no garden to speak of

ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
9. Large and eye-catching plants work well next to eclectic buildings

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
10. A rockery makes a stunning front garden that has timeless appeal

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo GardenPlants & flowers
11. Choosing fragrant plants will make your house seem welcoming and your front garden delightful

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Mediterranean style garden
12. You don't have to be a perfectionist, so let a little moss grow! It'll make your front garden look bedded in

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs GardenAccessories & decoration
13. Even a wall can be your front garden, if you choose beautiful plants to line the path up to your home

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders ELLA JAMES GardenPlant pots & vases
14. We love it when houses become part of the front garden, by allowing themselves to be camouflaged by creepers

Through the looking glass: a surreal garden of distortion and scale homify Eclectic style garden
15. For ultra luxe front gardens, a driveway, a section of perfect lawn and symmetrical borders are a necessity!

Winkfield Lane , Bright Green Design Bright Green Design Country style houses
16. Unstructured front gardens are amazing for industrial homes

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
17. A courtyard design is a great idea for a terraced house front garden, especially with vintage planters

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style houses
For some back garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Ways To Avoid Your Nosey Neighbours With Style.

Have you settled on a impression-making front garden?

