17 head-turning ideas for your front garden

It's easy to get caught up in planning a grand landscaping design for your back garden, while totally forgetting about the front of your house. We're here to remind you to not let that happen!

Your front garden is part of what creates your home's first impression, so should be designed to offer maximum impact. Whether you have a large space that's ripe for extensive landscaping, or barely any room for a few plant pots, we have some great examples of what you could achieve.