DIY tricks to paint your home in your way

A wall that has begun to peel off its previous coat of paint is by no means ready for its next touch up. Those surfaces need to be clean, smooth, and dry before you bring a brush and paint near them.

Prep those walls by rubbing them with sandpaper and dusting them with a brush. If you’re sanding the ceiling, use a pole with a pad on top, covered with sandpaper. Or get up that ladder of yours.

Use a paint scraper to remove loose or scaling paint. And when removing paint from the sash, trim, or doors, use a fine sandpaper to sand the entire surface.