The 'Bigger Is Better' Cotswold Home

Asked to create a sizeable extension to an existing Cotswold house, the architects in charge of today's project certainly went the extra mile. Not only did they fulfil the brief, they also sought to add beautifully landscaped gardens to the property as well.
With the inclusion of sliding doors and windows that to open out onto south facing views, this is definitely a home that proves that bigger can be better!
Join us for a look around this gorgeously gargantuan home…
You think of the Cotswolds and automatically, images of heritage homes fill your mind. Although this is a newer property, the styling has been kept so wonderfully understated that it seamlessly ingratiates itself into the surroundings.
While this is an enormous addition, you can't help but think that the entire house was built all in one go. That's how well this design works!
This mid-section garden room/corridor really looks the part, doesn't it?
With sliding doors that open fully, the owners must feel as though they're both inside and outside as they transition from the original house to the new addition.
Large enough to even house a baby grand piano, this stunning extra room really ticks all the luxury boxes!
Having used treated timber that already looks weathered and aged, there has been no lack of attention to detail when creating this beautiful addition.
Blending perfectly with existing materials, all the structural elements look timeless, especially all the pale stonework that has been used throughout.
We did say that large, landscaped gardens had been included in this project and, wow!
With a huge lawn already in place, planted banks have made the connection to the exterior space, throughout the grounds, utterly seamless. Helping to bring together the different levels and heights of the home, the freshly created beds look superb.
Just look at what a visual impact this house has at night! By using the same tones for all the outdoor lighting, there is a cohesion that simply cannot be falsified. We think you'd be hard-pressed to know which elements were originally here e and which were added later.
We will always have a place in our hearts for the smaller, more subtle houses out there but, when you see a home like this one, we think you can forgive yourself for fancying something a little grander!
