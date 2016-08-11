Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 Clever Home Improvement Ideas at Low-Cost (Under £10)

press profile homify press profile homify
Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Maintaining a house can seem like a mammoth task and if you have little free time or a small budget to do so, the issue becomes even more pressing. However, it's not a lost cause.

We've found some great home improvement solutions for little to no money at all. All you'll need is a small investment of time and effort. From ideas to brighten up your bathroom to tips that professional cleaners don't want you to know, we're going to spill the beans on everything!

Let's take a look…

1. Install LED push lights under kitchen cabinets

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

For a cheap alternative to downlighters.

2. Freshen up your tiles

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a grout pen.

3. Prevent dents and smudges on your walls

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

With door stops.

4. A new doormat

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Will give a much better first impression.

5. Lubricate door and window hinges

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

To prevent creaking.

6. Add felt pads to the feet of all your furniture

Wohnen Skandinavian 99chairs Living roomSofas & armchairs
99chairs

Wohnen Skandinavian

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

To keep floors looking tip top.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You can use furniture polish on leather furniture

Leather Sofa Locus Habitat Living roomSofas & armchairs
Locus Habitat

Leather Sofa

Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat

To bring back the lustre!

8. Take the time to fill and smooth wall cracks

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify
homify
homify

9. Add suction pad hooks

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

Where you need extra hanging potential.

10. Replace rusty or tarnished plugs with new ones

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Fresh flowers will instantly lift a stale room

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

12. Wall decals offer non-permanent and instant revamp opportunities!

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

13. Replace tired old light shades

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Open Plan 1st floor Living room

Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

With funky paper ones.

14. Pack away unseasonal clothing

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

To declutter your wardrobe and bedroom.

15. Pop a laundry basket in your bathroom

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

To sidestep dirty clothing piles on the floor.

16. Clean all your light bulbs

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

To bring new sparkle to every room.

17. Home shampoo carpets and rugs

Flock Ossimi Wools of New Zealand Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wools of New Zealand

Flock Ossimi

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

To keep them looking their best. You can even hire special vacuum cleaners for this!

18. Soak hob burners in ammonia overnight

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen with range cooker

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

To make them look brand new.

19. Carefully hide scent diffusers around your home

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

For a just cleaned smell.

20. Colour code some storage

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Diagonal Furniture

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture

So everyone knows where they need to put their belongings. This is super handy for a study!

21. Finally get around to hanging all those prints you keep buying and framing

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

HAM
HAM
HAM

For more helpful home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 borderline genius home cleaning hacks you need.

Cosy Living in a 140m² Family Home
Which ideas are you most excited to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks