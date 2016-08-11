21 Clever Home Improvement Ideas at Low-Cost (Under £10)

Maintaining a house can seem like a mammoth task and if you have little free time or a small budget to do so, the issue becomes even more pressing. However, it's not a lost cause.
We've found some great home improvement solutions for little to no money at all. All you'll need is a small investment of time and effort. From ideas to brighten up your bathroom to tips that professional cleaners don't want you to know, we're going to spill the beans on everything!
Let's take a look…
For a cheap alternative to downlighters.
With door stops.
To prevent creaking.
To keep floors looking tip top.
To bring back the lustre!
With funky paper ones.
To sidestep dirty clothing piles on the floor.
To bring new sparkle to every room.
To keep them looking their best. You can even hire special vacuum cleaners for this!
To make them look brand new.
For a just cleaned smell.
So everyone knows where they need to put their belongings. This is super handy for a study!
For more helpful home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 borderline genius home cleaning hacks you need.