15 sneaky ways to hugely improve your small kitchen

homify Minimalist kitchen
There's nothing to worry about if you have a tiny kitchen these days as there are some incredible hacks available to help you make the most of every nuance of space you have. However, you don't just have to take our word for it.

If you're always on the lookout for new and creative ways to get more from your kitchen design, take a look at these amazing ideas. From getting the most out of your storage to displaying your pots and pans in a more interesting way, we've got all the secrets to making your kitchen a whole lot bigger and more functional!

1. Ditch the top cupboards and opt for long, lean bottom cabinets for a bigger feel

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Turn those unusable corners into super organised drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

3. Add racking to the inside of cupboard doors

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

4. Hang utensils on the wall to free up drawer space

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

5. Paint the inside of a cabinet door with chalkboard paint to help with shopping lists

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. High-level shelving offers less bulky storage than cupboards

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

7. Get creative with your chopping boards. This one is amazing!

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

8. Make everything multifunctional. An island can be a dining spot and a cooker top!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Put bulky items on castors to make them movable

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style kitchen
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

10. If you have a large fridge, invest in magnetic spice holders and get all the jars out of the cupboard

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style kitchen
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

11. Use every bit of space possible by adding super high shelving

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

12. Don't clutter up worktops with wine racks, put them on the wall!

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

13. Hang your pans on a rack above the cooker

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

14. Use bright colours to detract from small proportions

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

15. Install funky lighting to make the room feel airier and lighter!

Synergy of Light and Space, The Myers Touch The Myers Touch Modern kitchen
The Myers Touch

Synergy of Light and Space

The Myers Touch
The Myers Touch
The Myers Touch

More more amazing kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Drool-Inducing Kitchens To Inspire Your Home.

21 Clever Home Improvement Ideas at Low-Cost (Under £10)
Have we given you any big new ideas for your kitchen?

