Special Renovation of a Listed Cornwall Home

Originally in place as a stable block, 'The Mowhay' is an outbuilding found within the grounds of Withiel House and was a natural choice for home renovation.
Designed to offer accommodation for visiting friends and family, as well as a beautiful extra living space, 'The Mowhay' has been turned on its head and perfected. You might just be surprised by some of the new inclusions!
Let's take a closer look…
This doesn't look like any stable block we've ever seen before, which is testament to the vision of the architects involved that this former perfunctory building now looks every inch the most luxurious living quarters.
Grey glazing frames, a plethora of wonderful windows and fabulous aged timber all help to simultaneously blend and set apart this building from the rest of the house. It really steals the show!
Panning back to take in the full scale of this property, you can get such a good feel for how wonderfully in-keeping the newly renovated stable block is.
With wooden cladding everywhere and a tangibly social feel to the grounds, it makes perfect sense that a guest apartment has been created.
We're big fans of the courtyard garden too, which adds a tangible holiday home feel!
With listed buildings, we all know that strict covenants are placed on what can and can't be done. However, by staying true to the styling and materials of the original building, 'The Mowhay' manages to retain all of that heritage charm that made it so appealing to start with.
This façade really is the perfect combination of traditional and modern architecture.
If you were expecting a cute and rustic interior design scheme then you are probably a little taken aback by what you see here. We know we were!
With a heady mix of farmhouse furniture, antiques and modern additions, calling this space eclectic would barely scratch the surface. That said, you can't deny that it works.
Just when you thought the open plan living space was the biggest surprise that 'The Mowhay' had to offer, we come to this utterly extravagant swimming pool. Finished with a classical fresco on the wall, this secret spa offers quiet indulgence and the ultimate in luxe additions.
Who would have ever guessed that a listed stable block could be so outrageous?
For more rural home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Sensational Oxfordshire Barn Conversion.