British home entrance ideas to make it more welcoming

homify Front doors
Making a good first impression is vital in every walk of life and your home unfortunately doesn't get a free pass. With that in mind, we thought we'd show you some amazing modern home entrances that we're confident will give you all the inspiration and motivation you need to transform your own façade!

With incredible front doors, perfectly manicured front gardens and outrageous outdoor lighting all on offer, we think you'll fall in love with something here.

Which will be your favourite?

1. This simple and industrial styling looks so chic

2. Hidden at the side, you really need an invite to enter this house!

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

3. Perfectly lit, this entrance draws you into the house

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

4. Almost stealthy, the heavy duty metal door here looks like it means business

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

5. We love this simple wooden front door, which mirrors the contemporary cladding

Residential MZO TARR Architects Modern houses
MZO TARR Architects

Residential

6. A little mix of traditional and contemporary styling never goes amiss. We love the porch too!

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Exteriors

7. With a view straight out to sea, this entrance is irresistible

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses White
Laurence Associates

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall

8. Perfect symmetry and foreboding grey makes these entrances almost magnetic

The Cedar Lodges Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cedar Lodges

9. The oversized house number here is amazing. We want one. Not to mention a red door!

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

10. Hidden from view, this entrance has a secure and authoritarian feel to it

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern houses
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

11. Simple yet eye-catching, we wonder what lies behind this mysterious modern entrance?

Exterior homify Modern houses
homify

Exterior

12. A fully glazed entrance is a bold, modern move

Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
Gregory Phillips Architects

Berkshire

13. This entrance offers guests the red carpet treatment

Denne Manor Barn , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern houses
Lee Evans Partnership

Denne Manor Barn

14. Almost blending in with the rest of the cladding panels, you could blink and miss this front door!

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

15. A deceptively simple entrance for an incredibly contemporary home

4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
Robert Gurney Architect

4 Springs Lane

16. Perfectly central in the building, which way would you turn once you get inside the front door?

Hedgerows, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Hedgerows

17. Can we get an ahoy for this porthole front door, please?

Welch House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern houses
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Welch House

18. When nothing but over the top will do, a pink-lit glass atrium is certainly an entrance to remember!

Lancashire Residence, Kettle Design Kettle Design Modern houses
Kettle Design

Lancashire Residence

19. All paths lead to this front door… gorgeous!

Radlett house, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern houses
Tye Architects

Radlett house

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Head-Turning Ideas For Your Front Garden.

A Home to Live the Good Life
Is your home's entrance sending the right message?

