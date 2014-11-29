UK Christmas traditions

Boxing day was traditionally a time to give gifts to servants and friends. It originated in medieval times when priests emptied the alms box of his church and distributed it amongst the poor, and wealthy families gave the leftovers of their Christmas feasts to their servants. Nowadays, it has become a day for bargain hunters, with the high street chain stores opening up their doors for a bargain hunters frenzy. Last year alone, over £2.6 billion was spent on boxing day.

As you can see, Christmas is a tradition dating back many centuries, and is a time of generosity, religion, feasting, and above all, family. Whether you enjoy Christmas for the gifts, the time off work, the food or the sales, it is all about spending time with loved ones and enjoying the company of those close to you. Haven't started putting up your decorations yet? Check out this ideabook for inspiration and ideas on decorating your home this Christmas.