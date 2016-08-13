Small Home with Many Ideas to Copy

In this petite home designed for one, clever use of space was a priority. Although it can be difficult to get right, you'll soon see that with the correct guidance, any home short on space can be transformed into something special.
When first described, this two room home doesn't exactly excite much in the way of anticipation. But such is the clever work by Studio Ferlazzo Natoli, it is certainly more than worthy of our attention.
This isn't just a project that outlines smart ideas for utilising space, it has particular sense of style that is to be replicated. When a wall or a table looked like it needed a touch of subtle elegance or a whimsy accessory, the experts were able to find the right thing.
Let's begin this short but sweet tour…
Dating back to the mid-point of last century, the building that accommodates this small home contains charming heritage details that remain largely intact.
Inter-playing wonderfully with the details of the windows and front door is the white and sky-blue combination that adorns the entire façade. A cute touch is the flowering pot plant that finds itself in the gap between the window and the metal grid, already revealing that there are surprises to be found in the most unlikely of places.
Overall, the home unassumingly fits into its surroundings, with passersby remaining blissfully unaware of the genius found inside…
A bright and open shared living and sleeping area greets guests to this charming home. The owners hear no end of compliments about the arrangement of the room, which feels so much larger than it actually is.
Working with such a small space meant that the options for furniture were limited. However, the selections found here are bang on. Proudly showcasing its contemporary design, the bistro table and chairs combo makes a sensational addition to a casual living space.
The bed sheets and pillows draw our attention thanks to their modern charm. A colour scheme consisting of golds, light browns, cream and pops of blue provides the sleeping area with a distinct sense of sophistication.
A chunky bedside table would have been a poor choice for this space. Knowing this, the interior designers opted for a delicate piece that offers streamline appeal.
On homify we believe that being able to watch TV from bed is an underappreciated luxury.
With an easy flick of the switch, the wall-mounted, flat-screen television can be turned on without needing to leave the bed. That is, of course, if the remote hasn't been left across the room.
Sliding cupboard doors conceal a kitchen during times when it's not in use. When the doors are opened up, we can see that this is a kitchen that lacks nothing.
Every inch of space has been used cleverly to store pots and pans, cutlery, and other necessary kitchenware. There's even a two-hob stove top that's more than enough to cook up a mean pasta dish when desired.
There's a spacious walk-in shower to be found in the second room of this home. It really is impressive how well organised this bathroom is, with every object within being perfectly proportioned and entirely functional.
The beautiful tile cladding is the most outstanding feature of the bathroom décor, with its diversity of interesting patterns.
