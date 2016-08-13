Small Home with Many Ideas to Copy

In this petite home designed for one, clever use of space was a priority. Although it can be difficult to get right, you'll soon see that with the correct guidance, any home short on space can be transformed into something special.

When first described, this two room home doesn't exactly excite much in the way of anticipation. But such is the clever work by Studio Ferlazzo Natoli, it is certainly more than worthy of our attention.

This isn't just a project that outlines smart ideas for utilising space, it has particular sense of style that is to be replicated. When a wall or a table looked like it needed a touch of subtle elegance or a whimsy accessory, the experts were able to find the right thing.

Let's begin this short but sweet tour…