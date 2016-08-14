The Ultimate Rustic Family Home

Remarkably confident in their ambition, an owner and architect duo have crafted a family home with all the makings of a timeless classic. Though many will be surprised by the home's décor, which features a unique mix of rustic and contemporary elements, the overall cosiness achieved by the design will certainly win over the early doubters.
The photography perfectly captures the captivating relationship of the interior elements, which is a vision of coarse wood, glistening glass and smooth concrete. It truly is an engagement of the senses.
Let's begin our tour…
At the front, a thick timber skin is formed by massive logs of wood, which are stacked in a horizontal fashion. We notice how the home design combines all the best elements of the past and present, making the most of its traditional inspiration but with a modern outlook.
Those huge timber logs are on display for all to see while the render and metal framing forms an intriguing partnership with the natural material.
Looking at the shared living and dining area from a slight elevation, we see a setting where every inch of space has been utilised perfectly.
Those logs we saw on the façade are on display throughout the entirety of the interior. When sanded back and finished as they are, all the unique grains and forms of the wood can be clearly seen.
Unifying the home in a modern fashion are the polished concrete floors, which do wonders to enhance the effect of the sunlight. Although it can seem like a cold material for the interiors of a home, we can assure you that the feeling inside this home is anything but.
As natural light comes streaming in through the windows in an unrestricted manner, we can see all the different shapes and angles of this fascinating building.
All the amazing windows and doors letting in all the light have been provided by local specialists at Kneer GmbH.
Every element of this home, both inside and out, has been designed for the best living experience. The high ceilings define the living room, which is airy and so generously spacious.
The way the furniture and built-in elements have been organised is critical for how the space is utilised by those dwelling within. The coffee table and sofas not only make for a unique contemporary display, but they are also positioned to create an intimate and inclusive setting.
In this casual space upstairs, the sanded-back timber provides the backdrop for personal wall art, accessories and locally made crafts. Of note is the choice of bookshelf, which brings a contemporary and down-to-earth look.
A raised bean bag chair makes for a perfect spot for chilling out alone. The best aspect of this spot is unquestionably the views of the garden, which are always on show from this position.
Unfortunately, this is the last image of this modern log cabin, but doesn't it look spectacular lit up at night!
Though it may not be to the tastes of some, this has definitely been a project to remember. This home is truly innovative in the way materials have been utilised and how it has all been arranged so perfectly.
