Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Common front garden mistakes—13 decoration ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Creating the perfect front garden can seem like a daunting task and plenty of people get it wrong, which is why we've pulled together some of the most common gardening mistakes so you can avoid them.

Some are more obvious, whereas others are little tricks that professionals might not want you knowing. Take a look at what not to do and see how you can create the perfect first impression for your home!

1. Being too hasty

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Ensure you have a design and a plan in place before getting started.

2. Underestimating the impact a tatty front door can have

Style and Substance, Studio Hopwood Studio Hopwood Modern houses
Studio Hopwood
Studio Hopwood

Don't let it ruin your front garden.

3. Overlooking your climbers

Victorian Terrace gate provides a welcoming entrance to this beautiful double fronted house The Victorian Emporium GardenFencing & walls
The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium

They soon get out of hand!

4. Not finishing the edges of your lawn perfectly

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

They look so messy but are so easy to fix.

5. Forgetting to have a central focal point

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Classic style houses
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

It could even be your front door or a pretty gate.

6. Not thinking about year-round aesthetic appeal

Small Urban Garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

Don't just hope it will look good in all seasons.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Letting weeds get out of control

Front Elevation Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

They make a really bad impression!

8. Neglecting trees

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

If you're planting trees, don't forget to consider the size they will grow to and in what time frame.

9. Leaving your rubbish bins out on display

Old School Croft, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenhire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style houses
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

They hardly look the part.

10. Not refreshing your gravel at least once a year

Winkfield Lane , Bright Green Design Bright Green Design Country style houses
Bright Green Design
Bright Green Design

Doing so will keep it looking neat and tidy.

11. Not add good lighting

Wood Farm Barn, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Country style houses
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

This is essential whatever style of front garden you have.

12. Thinking you need one of everything

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Don't get caught up thinking you need everything because hanging baskets, pots and beds will look too busy all together.

13. Overlooking the importance of a full sensory experience

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Mediterranean style garden
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

How your garden smells will have a big impact!

For more front garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 head-turning ideas for your front garden.

​12 fast and easy home improvements for your weekend
Have we encouraged some new ideas to blossom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks