Old Home Takes a Surprising Journey Through Time

What can you do when you fall in love with the external aesthetics of a house but the inside doesn't meet your contemporary style aspirations? Call in a talented team of architects to remedy the problem for you, that's what!

That course of action is precisely what the owners of today's project took, removing outdated outbuildings from a beautiful character home and adding a single storey dining room and kitchen extension. We know you'll love the finished result and will perhaps even consider something similar for your home design.

Let's take a look…