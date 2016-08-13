Your browser is out-of-date.

Old Home Takes a Surprising Journey Through Time

press profile homify
Glazed Extension for a 19th Century Home, ArchitectureLIVE
Loading admin actions …

What can you do when you fall in love with the external aesthetics of a house but the inside doesn't meet your contemporary style aspirations? Call in a talented team of architects to remedy the problem for you, that's what! 

That course of action is precisely what the owners of today's project took, removing outdated outbuildings from a beautiful character home and adding a single storey dining room and kitchen extension. We know you'll love the finished result and will perhaps even consider something similar for your home design.

Let's take a look…

Before: Not beyond salvation

Existing 19th C Property with Lean-to at Rear ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Existing 19th C Property with Lean-to at Rear

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

What we can see here is a charming character home with defunct, crumbling outbuildings ruining the rear façade. 

While some people might have thought this was just something that had to be lived with, the owners of this fabulous home had other ideas, lead by their love of contemporary interiors.

This really does look grotty though!

Before: Dream home dynamic

Existing front view of 19th Century property in Haslemere, Surrey ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Existing front view of 19th Century property in Haslemere, Surrey

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

You can see why the owners fell head over heels in love with this property, can't you?

Chock full of beautiful features and looking every inch the traditional chocolate box village house, it has such old world appeal that would naturally juxtapose with a secretly contemporary interior.

During: Ambitious plans

Elevation Drawing of Single Storey Glazed Extension ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Elevation Drawing of Single Storey Glazed Extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Here you can start to see what was proposed as a solution to the ugly rear façade and a need for a little more modern flair. And what a proposition it is!

Removing the tatty old outbuildings and replacing them with a single storey extension, made up of glazing for the most part, would offer the opportunity to enjoy a stunning new dining room.

Just what was needed!

After: No compromises

Reflections in Full Height Ultra Slimline Glazing ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Reflections in Full Height Ultra Slimline Glazing

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

When a client wants a contemporary addition, even to a heritage home, it's down to the design team to create something that will work. Boy, did this team rise to the challenge!

With huge amounts of glazing, the new extension almost disappears into the surroundings and the impact inside must be enormous.

After: Having it all

Full Height Glazing & Roof Light in New Dining Room homify
homify

Full Height Glazing & Roof Light in New Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

The client must have been ecstatic with the results of this project. Offering a gentle external connection to the original house, the new extension has opened up the interior no end, allowing for all the contemporary vibes that were so longed for.

The huge skylight in this new dining space offers the perfect amount of natural light to drench the dining table below. And just look at those views out into the garden! 

After: Voraciously vast

New Kitchen/Dining Room at 19thC property homify
homify

New Kitchen/Dining Room at 19thC property

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen drives us wild, as it's the perfect combination of modern and traditional styling, just like the house as a whole. At no point does one supersede the other. Instead, they come together beautifully.

The spacious layout of this simple kitchen is eminently contemporary, whereas the floor, windows and cabinet styles bring it back to something a bit more olde-worlde. What a triumph!

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Tiny Extension that Blew the Roof Off!

Common front garden mistakes - 13 decoration ideas
Are you tempted by a brand new addition to your home?

