A Family's Life-Changing Little Extension

A family home never quite seems large enough, does it? As children get bigger and need more of their own space, even a generous house can start to feel cramped.

Today's project is a great example of a space starting to feel the pinch of too many people and not enough room. Commissioning a team of architects to solve the problem, the client was treated to a stunning roof extension that opened up a loft bedroom, as well as a ground floor addition.

When you see how much extra space was garnered, we think you'll consider something similar!