18 shoestring ways to make your home feel fancier

Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
You want to be fancy but you simply don't have the budget to give your home a Mayfair makeover, so what can you do? You can get clever with what you do buy!

We've come up with some fabulous suggestions for how you can create the appearance of a super fancy home on a shoestring budget, and you'll soon see that it's all about the little details. From bling bathroom accessories through to perfect pet beds, you can add a little high end appeal to every room in your home without breaking the bank.

Want to find out how? Then let's begin!

1. White toilet roll? In a fancy home? We think not! Go the extra mile with some black toilet roll for elegant aesthetics

Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
2. Decant your wine into a super classy vessel

13 / 60 / 104 Decanter, ROKOS ROKOS
3. Upcycle existing furniture to make it look designer. Bright colours and MDF are really in right now and cheap to replicate!

Space bedside table Obi Furniture BedroomBedside tables
4. Nothing says hunting lodge credentials like a wall-mounted animal bust

Laminated ash stag head brush64 Living roomAccessories & decoration
5. Get all your books out on display for a library feel. Nobody will actually look at the spines so Beano annuals still count!

library Tim Jasper Country style living room
6. While you're on a library vibe, what about a globe? You can always pick them up super cheap at car boot sales

Huge Philips Globe Travers Antiques
7. Spray paint picture frames in the same colour to look elegant and stylish. Black or gold work well!

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
8. Keep your eyes peeled for thrift shop bargains, such as antique chairs that you can re-cover with a staple gun and some choice fabric

Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
9. Go all out with your pet bed choice. Nobody needs to know it's faux leather!

Balmoral large sofa in Chestnut faux leather homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather dog bed
10. Fresh flowers always look fancy as hell, but don't waste money on them. Simply snip a few from your garden

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
11. Exposed filament bulbs are cheap to buy but look like designer statement lighting

Decorative filament light bulbs William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
1. Grab a can of gold spray paint and get creative with your hose storage

Products, Garden Glory Garden Glory GardenAccessories & decoration
13. Washi tape is a fantastically cheap and easy to get hold of product that adds style and personality to all manner of household items. We love using it on light switch covers!

Washi Tape, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
14. Sniff out antique door handles at flea markets to give all your doors a fancy makeover

Pair of Lever Door Handles in Antique Brass UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques HouseholdAccessories & decoration
15. Unusually shaped household items always seem super fancy. Even a funky bottle opener will up your class credentials

Prism Bottle Opener Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
16. Spray paint boring candle holders with a copper colour for instant upmarket vibes

Candlesticks by Jansen rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration candlestick,jasen,grey,pink,yellow
17. A faux fur rug won't break the bank but it will make your living room look lovely

Arrangement Mosaic Skyeskyns HouseholdAccessories & decoration
18. Never miss an opportunity to be fancy by buying contemporary playing cards. Your friends will be blown away when you next play snap!

contemporary playing cards Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
For more thrifty home enhancing ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Effective Home Improving Ideas That Cost Under £10.

Small Home with Many Ideas to Copy
Are you ready to get a little fancy in your home?

