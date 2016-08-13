18 shoestring ways to make your home feel fancier

You want to be fancy but you simply don't have the budget to give your home a Mayfair makeover, so what can you do? You can get clever with what you do buy!

We've come up with some fabulous suggestions for how you can create the appearance of a super fancy home on a shoestring budget, and you'll soon see that it's all about the little details. From bling bathroom accessories through to perfect pet beds, you can add a little high end appeal to every room in your home without breaking the bank.

Want to find out how? Then let's begin!