17 great garden rooms you can find peace and quiet

press profile homify press profile homify
'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
With the working week behind you, what can be nicer than sitting out in the garden for a weekend of relaxation? Having a stunning, weatherproof spot to do it in!

A gorgeous garden room is the ideal way to get the most out of your private slice of outdoor heaven, so we've found some of the most beautiful and unusual summer house designs out there. Prepare to be surprised and a little envious, as they really are lovely.

1. This delightful space even has it's own private terrace!

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

2. If the weather turns nasty, we'd be happy to dive in here

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design

Summer house and Zen garden

Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design

3. Hidden, secluded and stunning. Is this the ultimate garden retreat?

Summer House, Blackheath, Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Summer House, Blackheath

Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

4. Small scale garden rooms have huge appeal too!

SUMMER HOUSE 2A Design
2A Design

SUMMER HOUSE

2A Design
2A Design
2A Design

5. This one would be an incredible guest annex

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Who needs an indoor living room with a set-up like this?

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. An outdoor eating room is so inspired

Ecocube, ecospace españa
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

8. A great spot for some late night stargazing

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. The tiled floor would make a great base for a luxurious hot tub

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl

Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl

10. What a fantastic garden room for homeworkers who need a little inspiration!

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

11. Self-contained and stunning, this build hits all the right notes

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Something a little more rustic and unusual is never a bad thing for rural gardens

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

13. Now that's a different take on a garden room!

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. This design would suit any garden or home as it's so classic

Weekendhaus Zugspitze, Dehner GmbH & Co. KG
Dehner GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Dehner GmbH & Co. KG
Dehner GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Dehner GmbH & Co. KG

15. Come to the dark side with this fabulous little gothic garden room, complete with woodburner

SPACE PANEL, SPACE GARDEN
SPACE GARDEN

SPACE GARDEN
SPACE GARDEN
SPACE GARDEN

16. A garden room that doubles up as a log store is ideal for colder climates

Drewutnia drewniana, Wood Art Stolarstwo
Wood Art Stolarstwo

Wood Art Stolarstwo
Wood Art Stolarstwo
Wood Art Stolarstwo

17. Family fun can be enjoyed all year with this super cute garden room!

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

For more sociable garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Perfect Party Gardens For Summer Socialising.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Using Concrete Stylishly to Head-Turning Front Gardens
Would a garden room be your home's finishing touch?

