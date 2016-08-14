17 great garden rooms you can find peace and quiet

With the working week behind you, what can be nicer than sitting out in the garden for a weekend of relaxation? Having a stunning, weatherproof spot to do it in!
A gorgeous garden room is the ideal way to get the most out of your private slice of outdoor heaven, so we've found some of the most beautiful and unusual summer house designs out there. Prepare to be surprised and a little envious, as they really are lovely.
