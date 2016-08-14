Catching some sun, enjoying a cup of tea while watching the garden, socialising with the gang while it’s raining – isn’t having a conservatory grand? Whether you want to use it for growing indoor plants or entertaining the friends, there is no doubt that a conservatory is seen as a bonus.

However, for all our avid DIYers out there who are already fantasising about building their own conservatories, there are a few blunders to avoid in your quest to conjuring up the perfect sunroom – and what luck, for we have all of them right here!