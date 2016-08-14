Home interior design ideas for 60s to modern

A funky looking house with an unusual interior layout. We're glad someone saw the potential in today's building, as it would have just been left to fall into a worse state of disrepair otherwise.

A real product of its time, the original house is everything that has become synonymous with 1960s architecture but, with a few modern touches, some inspired interior designer support and a dramatic facelift, we think this has become a property worthy of modern day envy!

Let's take a look at what happened…