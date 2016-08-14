Home interior design ideas for 60s to modern

A funky looking house with an unusual interior layout. We're glad someone saw the potential in today's building, as it would have just been left to fall into a worse state of disrepair otherwise.
A real product of its time, the original house is everything that has become synonymous with 1960s architecture but, with a few modern touches, some inspired interior designer support and a dramatic facelift, we think this has become a property worthy of modern day envy!
Let's take a look at what happened…
Well, this really isn't anything to write home about just yet, but at least we can say that the proportions of this building look to be generous!
The tatty façade, unkempt garden and low end feel will all be hard to overcome though.
Or will they?
Wow! A lot has happened here. Most notably, the lower right portion of the interior space has been removed to create a lovely under-house entrance.
With windows moved, a fresh coat of contemporary grey render in place and some key stonework detailing added, this is truly a home that has been brought back to life. What we particularly like is that there's still a tangible '60s feel to the property. So, despite modernising the look, it has retained some originality.
Isn't this newly created entrance an absolute triumph? The stonework cladding keeps the look fresh and interesting, while the covered section is ideal for a little outdoor dining, thanks to the bistro set.
We imagine that this is also a handy car port but it's the little details that really catch our eye, such as the candle alcove that brings a little personality and style.
With the lower section of the house removed, the main living quarters have been relocated up onto the first floor, and what a sight it is to behold!
An open plan dreamscape filled with crystal clear glass safety panels, natural wood flooring and bright white walls. This is an absolutely stunning space. The tranquility in this room is tangible and we love that white dining table and chairs set.
Modern yet a little retro at the same time, this room is a perfect microcosm of the home.
Spin around in the open plan space and you'll see this bijou little kitchen neatly tucked away. Having followed the mandate of 'all white everything', it looks wonderfully at home.
It's surprising just how well this house can cater to every need, despite losing a substantial portion of interior space. That's the beauty of considered home design! Take away what you can live without and amplify what you need.
