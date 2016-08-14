Your browser is out-of-date.

Small bedroom design ideas on a budget

Brave With Colour - A Waterside Apartment
If any room in your home can stand to be on the more compact side, it's your bedroom. All you really do in there is sleep and you won't be noticing the petite dimensions in your dreams!

A small boudoir doesn't have to be a boring or unstylish one though, as this article will demonstrate. Interior designers are constantly battling with smaller rooms that still deserve flair and personality and there are some wonderful examples out there, just waiting to inspire you.

Shall we take a look at some now?

1. French doors and fresh blooms keep this small space looking lovely!

La belleza de lo simple
2. A splash of colour can really lift a small room

Casa Clemente
3. Proportional décor will maximise style and potential

Lámparas-Fotoambientes
4. Smaller spaces are a great opportunity to get a little more creative when it comes to storage

CASA TRES
5. These wall mounted lights keep the space feeling so much larger and free of clutter

Casa Giano
6. The wall shelf here allows for a wonderfully airy feel

SKANDYNAWIA NASZYMI OCZAMI
7. Even a low ceiling doesn't dull these high style stakes

MACHIAVELLI
8. It's tiny, but this mezzanine bed floor is outstanding!

30MQ CON SOPPALCO
9. This colour box bedroom might be small but it's gorgeous

Интерьер OOD
10. An all-white scheme really helps to make a bijou space feel spacious

homify Classic style bedroom
11. A large wall mirror has doubled the perceived size of this lovely room

homify Modern style bedroom
12. This feature wall adds style without shrinking the room

Peacock Wallpaper Feature Wall in White Bedroom
Peacock Wallpaper Feature Wall in White Bedroom

13. With everything needed and nothing more, this bedroom is functional and pretty

homify Modern style bedroom
14. A bright wall certainly detracts from the small room proportions

City Centre Apartment, Northern Quarter, Manchester, UK
City Centre Apartment, Northern Quarter, Manchester, UK

15. Keeping furniture proportional to the room makes the most of the floor space

Bedroom
Bedroom

16. The dark floor contrasts with the white walls perfectly, visually enlarging the room

Feature Staircase
Feature Staircase

17. Pendulum lights make for such an uncluttered feel

Bedroom 2
Bedroom 2

18. Creative DIY storage has helped to make the room work perfectly in this space!

moveo. // Das weitgereiste Regalsystem
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 Cosy Bedrooms Ideas You Can Snuggle Up To.

Have you gained any big ideas for your small bedroom?

